CanWNT to play at inaugural Tournoi de France in 2020

Canada Soccer announced on Friday that the women’s national team will participate in the first “Tournoi de France” in March 2020.

The friendly tournament will see four of the top teams in the world play each other between March 4-10, 2020. Each team will face each other once, with Canada’s games due to take place on Mar. 4, 7, and 10.

Canada, currently eighth in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking, will take on fourth-ranked France on March 4 at 11 am ET, third-ranked Netherlands on March 7 at 1 pm ET, and ninth-ranked Brazil on March 10 at 2 pm ET.

All of Canada’s matches will be played at Stade de l’Épopée in Calais, but the other three teams will all play twice at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes.

The tournament could also provide the setting for the legendary Christine Sinclair to score the goal that sees her take the all-time lead for international goals. She was crowned Canada Soccer’s Player of the Decade this week, and will be looking to start the 2020s with a bang.

After falling at the Round of 16 stage of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, a lot of fans were left disappointed with a team that had such high expectations.

Whether it was the lack of a professional league, or other factors, calls for Canada Soccer to evolve and grow the women’s game have increased, and playing more games against top opposition more regularly can only be a good thing for the program.

Before they go to France, Canada’s women’s national team will play in a 2020 Summer Olympics qualification tournament at the end of January/early February. Canada will be playing against Mexico, Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis in Group B, with the top-two teams qualifying for the semifinals where they’ll play against the top-two teams from Group A on Feb. 7. The two finalists will automatically qualify for the Olympics.

The Olympics themselves get underway in July in Tokyo, with Canada looking to pick up a medal for the third Olympics in a row.