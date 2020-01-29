FT: Match Thread Canada 11 - 0 St. Kitts—2020 Olympic Qualifying

Match Thread

FT - That was some match.

80’ - GOAL! CANADA 11 - 0 ST. KITTS & NEVIS. Leon gets her 4th (!) of the match. No more celly graphics for the twitters.

79' Adriana Leon picks up her 4th of the night.



11-0 #CANWNT #CWOQ — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) January 30, 2020

73’ - GOAL! CANADA 10 - 0 ST. KITTS & NEVIS. Huitema scores a free header off a corner.

69’ - Couch Ultras getting in on the Sincy Cellys

SHE HAS DONE IT !!! @sincy12 HAS BROKEN THE RECORD. SHE HAS SCORED THE MOST GOALS IN INTERNATIONAL SOCCER HISTORY @CanadaSoccerEN #CANWNT pic.twitter.com/jPbkzhR163 — Couch Ultras (@CouchUltras) January 29, 2020

61’ - DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION - CANADA

Jayde Riviere for Rebecca Quinn / Julia Grosso for Desiree Scott

61' Double substitution for Canada.



⬅️ OUT: #8 Jayde Riviere (1G)

➡️ IN: #5 Rebecca Quinn



⬅️ OUT: #7 Julia Grosso

➡️ IN: #11 Desiree Scott



9-0 #CANWNT #CWOQ pic.twitter.com/VpfDvPSjh2 — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) January 29, 2020

57’ - GOAL! CANADA 9 - 0 ST. KITTS & NEVIS. There’s a brace for Lawrence. Defense is lacking and Canada having a training sesh out there.

54’ - GOAL! CANADA 8 - 0 ST. KITTS & NEVIS. Fleming gets her 10th overall after jumping on a tasty through-ball and slotting it home side-footed.

47’ - CANADA SUBSTITUTION - Sinclair Out / Huitema In

46’ - And we’re back!

45’ - HT - Wow. My fingers hurt on account of all the goal updates.

Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you.

And to every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn’t yet even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you.@sincy12 https://t.co/rNxjjpV7tZ pic.twitter.com/xkUjLtNXHn — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) January 29, 2020

43’ - GOAL! CANADA 7 - 0 ST. KITTS & NEVIS. Hat trick for Leon!

40’ - GOAL! CANADA 6 - 0 ST. KITTS & NEVIS. Riviere with a screamer!

39’ - Just collecting Sincy tributes for you all.

Legend. Leader. Record-breaker.



Christine Sinclair breaks the all-time scoring record by scoring her 185th in Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying! #Sinclair185 #WeBelong @CanadaSoccerEN pic.twitter.com/khsDutaRez — Concacaf (@Concacaf) January 29, 2020

33’ - Substitution for St. Kitts & Nevis - missed the lurid details.

31’ - USA being good sports.

30’ - Ok sports fans, here’s an embed to THE GOAL with non-geotagged video:

HISTORY MADE ✅



@sincy12 has just made history, surpassing Abby Wambach's All Time International Scoring Record, marking her 185th goal for her country.



CAN 4 - 0 SKN #CANWNT | #CWOQ pic.twitter.com/FqZx8zMKd8 — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) January 29, 2020

27’ - GOAL! CANADA 5 - 0 ST. KITTS & NEVIS. Brace for Leon. Brace for Sincy.

Canada not wasting any time - Leon scores again to make it 5-0 just 26 minutes in. #CANWNT — Benedict Rhodes (@BTFR17) January 29, 2020

23’ WTR ALREADY got us covered with SincyMania!

22’ - GOAL! CANADA 4 - 0 ST. KITTS & NEVIS. There it is!!!!! Christine Sinclair breaks the record! With a tap-in! WOW!

18’ - GOAL! CANADA 3 - 0 ST. KITTS & NEVIS. Ashley Lawrence gets her 16th in all comps with a thunder strike from distance.

Now 3-0 for



Ashley Lawrence with a BULLET from long-range.#CANWNT #BellLetsTalk — Benedict Rhodes (@BTFR17) January 29, 2020

13’ - GOAL! CANADA 2 - 0 ST. KITTS & NEVIS. Adriana Leon gets her 28th in all comps from a well worked build up that serves her the final ball on a platter.

11’ - Free kick to Canada at the top of the box after Jayde Riviere is taken down at the top of the box. Leon takes it but it drifts wide.

10’ - Soccer Twitter getting lit already:

Tied. — Duane Rollins (@24thminute) January 29, 2020

6’ - GOAL! CANADA 1 - 0 ST. KITTS & NEVIS. Sinclair takes the PK, and it’s in! Goal #184 in the books! One more to go!

Christine Sinclair joins Abby Wambach at the top, tying the record with 184 international goals! #WeBelong #CWOQ @CanadaSoccerEN pic.twitter.com/KcqGW9V7nN — Concacaf (@Concacaf) January 29, 2020

6’ - Sinclair taken down in the box! Penalty Awarded!

2’ - Riviere misses a sitter to open the match with a lead.

2' A quick chance right off the hop sees Jayde Riviere hit the side netting.



0-0 #CANWNT #CWOQ — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) January 29, 2020

1’ - Kickoff in Edinburg, Texas. This is Christine Sinclair’s 290th appearance for Canada. Canada ranked 8th, St. Kitts & Nevis ranked 127th. Come on you Reds!

5:25PM - Live to the match and the anthems. Well ... sort of. My OS feed is suddenly dicey.

5:23PM - 7’ to go! Really Enjoying this pre-game show on OneSoccer. Laura Armstrong is killing it, and ay least Oli got 2 minutes to break Ottawa.

5:04PM - OneSoccer pre-game show begins featuring new hire/TFC beat mainstay Laura Armstrong, here’s a nice tweet from Soccer Canada about Christine Sinclair:

Just a little more than two hours away from kickoff of the #CWOQ opening match and two goals away from becoming the all-time international goal scoring record holder?



What does Christine Sinclair mean to you? #CanWNT #ChasingHistory #Sincy185 pic.twitter.com/FXMlJV967B — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) January 29, 2020

Starting Lineups

ST. KITTS & NEVIS:

CANADA:

A standard tweet and a special video tweet in honour of the occasion:

How to Watch

The Canada match kicks off will be broadcast live in Canada on OneSoccer.ca (17.00 ET / 14.30 PT) as well as on Rogers TV (Digital TV channel 368 and Ignite TV channel 430).

Jeffrey P. Nesker also has you covered right here on WTR with a Live Match Thread closer to game time for what will possibly be a historic night for Canadian soccer.

Our Captain @sincy12 answered some media questions after the team's first training in Edinburg! ️



Canada will face St. Kitts & Nevis in their first match at the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship.#CANWNT #CWOQ pic.twitter.com/4s2KSkG9Bh — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) January 29, 2020

Game Preview (Courtesy of Michael Singh)

More than Lionel Messi. More than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sitting one goal back of United States international Abby Wambach’s 184, Canadian soccer icon Christine Sinclair has the opportunity to cement her legacy globally (if she hasn’t already).

Sinclair will try to eclipse Wambach’s goal total when the Canadian women’s national team opens their 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament on Wednesday. Wambach holds the record for the most international goals ever scored by a male or female, and if Sinclair can find the back of the net once she’ll tie the retired striker’s record, while scoring twice puts her on a pedestal of her own.

Vying to qualify for their fourth straight Olympics, the Canadian women will face St. Kitts & Nevis later Wednesday evening in Edinburg, Texas, the first of three group matches en route to the Concacaf semifinals on February 7 that will determine which two nations qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

However, the eighth-ranked Canadian side (according to FIFA World Rankings) enter the tournament knowing they belong.

“I think we are very ready to start the tournament,” said Kenneth Heiner-Møller, Canada’s women’s national team head coach. “We have seen in the past two weeks that getting the crew back together and having a few sessions on a high level has definitely given us some confidence. We are looking forward to kick off the tournament.”

“It’s important for us to go into this tournament with confidence,” added Canadian fullback Ashley Lawrence, recipient of country’s 2019 Player of the Year award. “We want to get the result and start on a good note. We are going to stay focused and stick to our game plan.”

Part of the CONCACAF region, Canada will face the aforementioned St. Kitts and Nevis this evening, before taking on Jamaica on Feb. 1 and Mexico on Feb. 4 to round out Group A play.

What will likely be the Canadians most important match, however, will come on Feb. 7: a semifinal crossover vs. one of the top-two teams from Group B, which includes the United States, Costa Rica, Haiti, and Panama, as the finalists of the Qualifying Tournament will both automatically secure their place for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Back-to-back Bronze medalists in women’s soccer’s most prestigious tournament, Canada has qualified for the past three Olympic Games through Concacaf’s two available spots. However, overshadowing the country’s bid to return to the big stage for the fourth straight Games will of course be the Canadian Soccer Player of the Decade’s quest for the all-time record.

“[My teammates] have done a pretty good job at keeping it pretty quiet,” Sinclair told reporters on Tuesday, when asked about the record. “Today was the most it has probably been built up. To be honest, they’re probably looking forward to it more than I am.

“I just know how important this tournament is and how important the games are as we move on. Obviously I’d like to get it over with (in a positive way) just because I don’t want it to be a focus for the team in the coming weeks.”

While Sinclair is quick to downplay the individual milestone, the magnitude of this accomplishment is difficult to describe. Most players around the world grow up dreaming about one day being able to put on a jersey to represent their country. Almost everyone who has a passion for the beautiful game has dreamt about scoring in a World Cup Final. But the all-time international goal-scoring record?

That seemed unthinkable, a feat that was almost destined for the legends of the game like Ronaldo, Pele, or Diego Maradona.

Well, Canada, we have our international soccer legend, and her name is Christine Sinclair.

Game Notes: