Les Rouges defeat Los Ticos in Edmonton

TORONTO, Canada— On a frigid November evening in the Albertan capital, Canada added another three points on their qualification quest for the 2022 World Cup. Jonathan David scored the lone goal on the night to send the crowd home happy.

Canada’s first big chance of the match came in the 15th minute from Edmontonian Alphonso Davies. Liam Miller went on a bursting run down the left wing and sent a pass through to Davies, but his shot was blocked by a Costa Rican defender. The ensuing corner from Stephen Eustaquio almost led to an own goal by the away side, as a defender headed the ball off his own crossbar and over.

Canada came inches away from opening the scoring in the 54th minute through Tajon Buchanan. A deflected Mark-Anthony Kaye shot fell into the path of Buchanan who flung his body at the ball and almost ended up scoring with a bicycle kick.

In the 57th minute, Jonathan David put the home side ahead. Eustaquio sent in a cross to the edge of the six-yard box which ‘keeper Leonel Moreira failed to hold on to, David took a touch with his right foot to control, and his low, left footed shot found the corner of the net. Befittingly, Johnny on the spot.

Canada almost doubled their lead in the 61st minute, as Eustaquio was the playmaker yet again. His cross off a corner found the head of Steven Vitoria, but was saved from close range.

Newly converted Canadian Ike Ugbo came on for his international debut in the 83rd minute. In second half stoppage time, Cyle Larin opened up some space and sent a pass to Ugbo who took a shot that went a bit wide of the goal.

Despite some nervy moments on the counter attack, Canada managed to keep a clean sheet, and stay undefeated in the CONCACAF octagon qualifiers.

Their next match is against Mexico at Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday, November 16. Kick-off is set for 7:05 p.m. MT (9:05 p.m. ET).