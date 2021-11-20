FINAL Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 41 of 41 —Toronto FC v. CF Montreal

Welcome to Week 41 - The final, deciding week of the Waking The Red Prediction League!

We have one match remaining, and for a few competitors, it’s all to left to play for.

pkelamis took the slightest of leads by picking the “early goal” bonus.

Special shoutout to Ed & Rita Harrison who nailed the only perfect week, and is now in the Top 5!! Congrats!

I’m going to ask again this week that c.beaulieu, Eddie_Spaghetti and pkelamis are email me their predictions and bonus at the same address - Martyn.Bailey at cbc dot ca and then I will post the answers for you once kickoff happens. This way, there can’t be any copying and preserving leads? Make sense?

Everyone else can put their answers below, like usual!

The point system for the 2021 season will be as follows: (AFTER 90 MINUTES)

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

BONUS QUESTION:

I’m really enjoying the random questions, and I think it’s a good way to get separation. So here’s the bonus question. How many corner kicks will the teams combine for in this match?

5 POINTS = Correct Answer

4 POINTS = If you’re off by 1 kick, either direction

3 POINTS = If you’re off by 2 kicks, either direction

2 POINTS = If you’re off by 3 kicks, either direction

1 POINT = If you’re off by 4 kicks, either direction

If your total is off by 5 or more kicks, you get zero bonus points this week.

Good luck to everyone. Let me know your final score predictions below!

Come on you Reds!!