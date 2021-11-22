Official: GM Ali Curtis parting ways with Toronto FC

TORONTO, Canada—Toronto FC’s offseason continues to get more interesting by the minute as General Manager Ali Curtis and the club have agreed to mutually part ways.

The news was first reported by The Athletic. In a statement released by Toronto FC, Curtis says he began discussing his future with the club back in September.

“I began discussing my future with the club in September,” Curtis said in a statement. “During the pandemic, my family moved back to the United States. After three years with Toronto FC, I am looking forward to reuniting with my wife and kids, and I am excited to take on a new professional challenge. Toronto is a beautiful city, and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to work at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, as I believe it to be among the best sports organizations in the world. There are many great people to thank at TFC and in the community. Those relationships transcend the workplace. Next year, there is a lot to be excited about with TFC. It has exceptional people and it is moving in an exciting direction. I wish the team, the staff, MLSE and TFC fans the very best.”

“The entire organization thanks Ali for his many contributions to the club and our community in his three seasons with Toronto FC,” added Toronto FC President Bill Manning. “Ali is a good man, and we wish him all the best in the future as he pursues a new opportunity.”

Curtis, 42, spent the past three seasons as General Manager of TFC. He had success his first two seasons at the helm, leading the Reds to the MLS Cup Final in 2019, second place overall in the league table in 2020, but then the wheels fell off in 2021, as Toronto finished with the second worst record in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Less than a year ago, Curtis signed a multi-year contract extension with the club, becoming only the third general manager in team history to sign a contract extension.

“We are thrilled to have Ali signed to a new contract,” said Manning in a press release at the time. “I’m a big believer in stability and Ali has proved during his two seasons with the club that he’s a talented executive and a tireless worker. We have a great working relationship and I look forward to continuing our work to improve TFC in every way.”

Prior to joining the Reds, Curtis served as sporting director for the New York Red Bulls. Before that, he worked in the MLS league office for eight years and held the position of senior director of player relations and competition. He also worked for JP Morgan as an analyst in its Chicago and Los Angeles offices, and has a prolific track record as a player before hanging up the boots early in 2004.

According to The Athletic, Curtis won’t be out of work for long as he in talks with MLS to take an executive position in its lower-division league that will begin play next year, though the deal has yet to be finalized.

The news comes on the heels of the Jozy Altidore report that surfaced Sunday night, stating that he was set to leave the club with one year remaining on is contract.

Furthermore, it’s expected that Bob Bradley, the father of Michael Bradley, is expected to be named the next head coach of TFC.

