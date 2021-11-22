LIVE at 12:15 pm ET: Epi. 70—Waking the Red Weekly–Let the TFC offseason begin

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly podcast presented by Footy Talks Live!

There’s plenty — and we mean plenty — to dive into on this week’s episode as the crew will touch on Canada’s historic win over Mexico in Edmonton, Toronto FC’s loss to CF Montreal, and of course, all of the offseason TFC noise — from Jozy Altidore to Ali Curtis.

Show overview:

Ali Curtis is out

Jozy Altidore is out

TFC lose in the CanChamp final

Canada beats Mexico

The CanPL final is set

