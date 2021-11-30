PODCAST: Epi. 71—Waking the Red Weekly-Toronto FC offseason roster breakdown

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly podcast presented by Footy Talks Live!
On this week’s episode, we’re chatting Bob Bradley, end-of-season press conferences, break down Toronto FC’s roster — who stays and who goes — and tee up the Canadian Premier League Final this upcoming weekend.
Show overview:
- Bob Bradley is at the wheel
- What else we learned at the season-ending press conference
- Toronto FC full roster breakdown
- Canadian Premier League final
- Canada vs the USA is coming to Hamilton
- Canada-Mexico women
- Phil Balke leaving Toronto FC
- Justin Morrow named 2021 MLS Humanitarian of the Year
