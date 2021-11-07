Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 40 —Toronto FC v. DC United

Welcome to Week 40 of the Waking The Red Prediction League!

Well, that was something else! Toronto FC off to another Cup Final and we have a THREE WAY TIE AT THE TOP OF THE TABLE!!!11!!11

Special shoutout to The Real SK TFC Fan who had the only perfect score of Week 39.

But c.beaulieu, Eddie_Spaghetti and pkelamis are all knotted at the top!

***IN ORDER TO SWITCH THINGS UP*** For the final 2 weeks, can c.beaulieu, Eddie_Spaghetti and pkelamis NOT post your picks in the comments. Can you email them to me at Martyn.Bailey at cbc dot ca ? Then I will post the answers for you once kickoff happens. This way, there can’t be any copying and preserving leads? Make sense?

Everyone else can put their answers below, like usual!

The point system for the 2021 season will be as follows: (AFTER 90 MINUTES)

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

BONUS QUESTION:

Just absolute jackassery on the bonus point this week (need to break things up).

Will the first goal of the match (either team) be closer to the start of the match than the last goal (either team) is closer to the end of the match?

All goals scored in the 45+ will be counted as 45.

All goals scored in the 90+ will be counted as 90.

So if the first goal is scored in the 12’ and the last goal is scored in the 75’, then the correct answer is EARLIEST GOAL!

Please note: If the first goal is 12’ and the last goal is the 79’ then it is a TIE (11 minutes before 12, 11 minutes after 79).

Bonus Points:

Earliest = 1 bonus point

Latest = 1 bonus point

No Goal = 3 bonus points

TIE = 5 bonus points

Good luck to everyone. Let me know your final score predictions below!

Come on you Reds!!