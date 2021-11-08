Report: Bob Bradley to become Toronto FC head coach next season?

TORONTO, Canada—Let silly season begin, folks.

According to AS USA, Bob Bradley, father of TFC captain Michael Bradley, is expected to become the head coach of Toronto FC next year — a position currently occupied by Javier Perez.

Bradley, 63, spent the last four seasons in charge of LAFC helping the club to the Supporters’ Shield in 2019. Prior to his time with LAFC, Bradley served as the manager for the Chicago Fire, MetroStars, Chivas USA as well as the US Men’s National Team. He has been named MLS Coach of the Year three times.

The New Jersey native has also served as head coach of the Egypt senior men’s team and then-Premier League side Swansea City.

The timing of the report is not ideal for Toronto FC, who still have a Canadian Championship Final to play for, rumored to take place in about two weeks time, under the leadership of current head coach Perez. On August 9, Perez was appointed head coach of the club for the rest of the 2021 season after taking over from Chris Armas, who was let go in July.

When asked about his future with the club last week, Perez said that he’s only concerned about the next game and that those discussions will take place at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

The Reds are coming off their second worst season in franchise history, finishing in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with 28 points.

We likely will not receive word from the club on the validity of this rumour until after the 2021 Canadian Championship, but according to Steve Buffery of the Toronto Sun, the report is premature and a phone call has not yet been made to Bob Bradley.

Reports that LAFC manager Bob Bradley is set to depart the club to join son Michael Bradley as head coach of #TFCLive is premature to say the least. According to a source, not even a phone call has been made yet. — steve buffery (@Beezersun) November 8, 2021

