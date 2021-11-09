CanPL Power Rankings Round 27(ish): And then there were four

We know who is coming in third, fourth, fifth and sixth we know who is and isn’t making the playoffs, but much still to play for with three games left.

1 - Forge FC - Record - 15-2-8 47 points

Last match: York 1-2 Forge, November 6

Last week: 1st

They can finish no worse than second, and a win today against Forge would lock up first place in the regular-season standings.

UP NEXT: York v Forge, Tuesday, November 9, 7 pm ET

2 - Cavalry FC - Record - 13-8-6 47 points

Last week: 2nd

Last match: Cavalry 1-0 Pacific, November 7

They could still come in first, but it would take a ton of good luck.

UP NEXT: Forge v Cavalry, Tuesday, November 16, 6 pm ET

3 - Pacific FC - Record - 13-6-9 45 points

Last week: 3rd

Last match: Cavalry 1-0 Pacific, November 7

Three wins and seven losses in their last 10 games in all competitions have not come at a good time for the Tridents, who will play their next game(s) on the road as a result.

UP NEXT: Likely away to Cavalry, where they have a 2-1-5 history and were 1-1-2 this year.

4 - York FC - Record - 8-12-7 36 points

Last match: York 1-2 Forge, November 6

Last week: 5th

Two wins in their last 10 games in all competitions is still good enough to clinch them a playoff spot with a game to spare.

UP NEXT: Semifinal against the top-seed

5 - Valour FC - Record - 10-5-13 35 points

Last match: FC Edmonton 3-3 Valour, November 6

Last week: 4th

A frantic comeback in the last 15 minutes against Edmonton came up just short for Valour, but supplied some of the best football of the CanPL season.

UP NEXT: Wondering where it all went wrong.

6 - HFX Wanderers FC - Record - 8-11-9 35 points

Last match: HFX Wanderers 1-1 Atletico Ottawa, November 7

Last week: 6th

Despite playing the last 33 and a bit minutes a man up thanks to some bozo officiating, HFX couldn’t get the win they desperately needed to keep their season alive.

UP NEXT: Broken men on a Halifax pier, the last of Hart’s privateers.

7 - Atletico Ottawa - Record - 6-8-14 26 points

Last match: HFX Wanderers 1-1 Atletico Ottawa, November 7

Last week: 8th

What a gross case of officiating this was:

GOAL... and RED CARD!?



Matthew Arnone scores the equalizer for @AtletiOttawa vs. @HFXWanderersFC... and then gets sent off for kicking the corner flag while celebrating



Too harsh? Just punishment? #CanPL | TELUS ch. 980 | https://t.co/hishXepRT3 pic.twitter.com/ZUJZfFEJB1 — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) November 7, 2021

Ottawa held on for a draw, to close out their season.

UP NEXT: Who knows, it’s a Mista-ry.

8 - FC Edmonton - Record - 5-10-12 25 points

Last match: FC Edmonton 3-3 Valour, November 6

Last week: 8th

They forgot matches are 90 minutes long and after leading 3-0 in the 78th minute, drew 3-3. That’s why they’re down here.

UP NEXT: FC Edmonton v Forge, Saturday, November 13, 6 PM ET