Ayo Akinola out of contract as Toronto FC announce 2021 end-of-season roster moves

TORONTO, Canada—Let the Bob Bradley rebuild begin.

Toronto FC announced today its end-of-season roster decisions, and there’s a few surprises.

Important takeaways:



• Erickson Gallardo era is over

• Gonzalez, Zavaleta & Mullins likely all gone

• Will Akinola/Dunn seek moves overseas?

• TFC can still re-sign any player out of contract https://t.co/MS8XkBk52F — Michael Singh (@MichaelSingh94) December 1, 2021

Most notably, 21-year-old forward Ayo Akinola is one of five players who are out of contract at the end of the season. The Canadian international, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in July while with the national team, is not yet eligible for MLS free agency and Toronto FC will likely try and re-sign the talented striker. However, it’s possible that Akinola, who has been linked with a move overseas, gauges the interest in Europe.

In addition to Akinola, defender Julian Dunn, midfielders Liam Fraser, Nick DeLeon, Tsubasa Endoh and forward Erickson Gallardo are also out of contract. Like Akinola, the Reds can still try and re-sign any of these names, however, only Dunn, Fraser, and Endoh are likely candidates to garner interest from the Reds.

The club also announced on Wednesday that they have elected not to pick up the contract options of goalkeeper Kevin Silva, defenders Omar Gonzalez, Eriq Zavaleta, Rocco Romeo, and forward Patrick Mullins. Each one of these guys will likely not return to Toronto FC next season.

Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg, defender Auro Jr, midfielders Jonathan Osorio, Noble Okello and forwards Jacob Shaffelburg and Ifunanyachi Achara had their contract options exercised.

With Justin Morrow announcing his retirement at the end of the season, Toronto FC’s roster currently stands at 21 players.

Toronto FC’s 2022 roster as it currently stands:

Goalkeepers (2): Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg

Defenders (5): Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Luke Singh and Kemar Lawrence, Auro Jr.

Midfielders (7): Michael Bradley, Mark Delgado, Jonathan Osorio, Noble Okello, Ralph Priso, Yeferson Soteldo, Alejandro Pozuelo

Forwards (7): Jozy Altidore, Dom Dwyer, Jordan Perruzza, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jayden Nelson, Ifunanyachi Achara and Jacob Shaffelburg