Toronto FC signs defender Shane O’Neill

Toronto FC announced its first acquisition of the off-season today with the signing of centre-back Shane O’Neill to a three year contract through to 2024.

Most recently a defender with Seattle Sounders FC with whom he played the last two seasons. O’Neill has also had MLS stints with Orlando City FC and the Colorado Rapids, where he began his pro career as a Homegrown player in June 2012.

In the summer of 2015 O’Neill moved to Europe where he had stops at Apollon Limassol in Cyprus, NAC Breda in the Dutch second division, Cambridge United in League One of the English third division, and back again to the Dutch second division with Excelsior.

Born in Midleton, Cork, Ireland O’Neill moved to the United States in his youth where he would later represent his new home as a youth international.

“I am so excited by this opportunity to compete for one of the top clubs in North America,” said defender O’Neill in a press release as he praised his new MLS home’s city and fans.

At age 28 and standing in at 6-foot-2 inches tall, O’Neill is expected to bring experience and solid defence to Bob Bradley’s rebuilding back line. With Seattle, O’Neill filled in whenever the regulars were unavailable, and he is comfortable playing on the right side of a back four or back three.

With Toronto FC he will likely play a similar role to that which he played last year and looks to be a like for like replacement for the role played by the now departed Eriq Zavaleta.

