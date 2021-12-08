Julia Grosso heading to Europe; signs with Juventus FC Women

Canadians are making an impact in European soccer and Julia Grosso is joining in on the fun. Juventus FC Women announced on Monday that the midfielder has agreed to a deal with the Italian side for the remainder of the season.

Grosso has spent three seasons with the Texas Longhorns, before making her move to Juventus. In 2021, the Canadian featured on all 18 matches for Texas scoring six times and adding four assists. The Vancouver native’s impact in midfield this year saw her earn selected as a 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-American Third team.

2021 has been an exciting year for the 21-year old. Grosso, who has earned 31 caps for Canada, scored the decisive penalty in the sixth round in the Tokyo Olympics Gold Medal game to secure gold for the Canadians for the first.

Beyond grateful and excited for this opportunity to play with Juventus. Can’t wait to get started! @JuventusFCWomen pic.twitter.com/lbUjkABmbD — Julia Grosso (@GrossoJulia) December 6, 2021

Grosso will join other Canadians who have joined European sides in recent years including Ashley Lawrence, Jordyn Huitema, Stephanie Labbe (all at PSG), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Kedisha Buchanan (Olympique Lyonnais), and Janine Beckie (Manchester City), Adrianna Leon (West Ham), Deanne Rose (Reading), Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur), and Vanessa Gilles (Girondins de Bordeaux).

The Canadian will wear the number 15 shirt for the Bianconeri is expected to be available for her new squad beginning December 28 and could see her make her debut in the Super Cup on January 5th.