Official: Julian Dunn joins club in Norway

TORONTO, Canada—Julian Dunn is heading to Norway.

The 21-year-old centre-back will be joining Hamarkameratene, often abbreviated to HamKam or Ham-Kam, in Norway’s first division for the next two seasons.

Julian Fletcher Dunn-Johnson er en ung midtstopper fra Canada. Nå er han klar for HamKam de neste 2 sesongene https://t.co/D3GDzMAUr4 pic.twitter.com/DlmYvtafg3 — HamKam (@HamKamFotball) December 9, 2021

The Canadian defender joined Toronto FC in 2018 on a homegrown deal. Dunn’s contract officially expires with his hometown club at the end of the month, though the Reds will hang on to his MLS rights seeing as he is not yet eligible for MLS free agency.

“Julian is an exciting and young midfielder who we envisage will fit well into our team next season,” said HamKam Sporting Director Espen Olsen (through the help of Google Translate). “He is big, strong and very tough in duels. In addition, he also possesses a speed that will come in handy.”

Maybe Olsen’s words are lost in translation, but for what it’s worth, I have yet to see Dunn line up as a midfielder. The North York, Ontario native appeared in just two matches for TFC at centre-back last season, partially because he was dealing with a variety of injuries.

In those appearances, however, Dunn showed promise, and with the club’s lack of depth across the back line, his departure at this time is disappointing.