VOTE: Waking the Red Toronto FC Awards 2021

Every year, we plan to drop this earlier, and end up dropping it later. We are hilarious.
Maybe this year, we can chock it up to the malaise of having to revisit that woeful campaign, but alas, onward and upward! We landed Lorenzo! Sunshine and Rainbows forever!
Let’s try to enjoy the voting this year? Put a big bow on 2021 because all signs point to a much better 2022!
The Danny Dichio Seat Cushion Award — Best Goal Scored
Jeffrey P. Nesker (JPN) - Josmer + L’impact = memes.
Derek Gagnon (DG) - Andrés Mosquera own goal at Club Leon.
Anthony Khoury (AK) - Altidore free kick v. Montreal. What a way to score your possible, final 401 derby goal for the club.
Mitchell Tierney (MT) - Yeah it is easy Jozy against Montreal. The goal that ultimately cost the Impact a place in the playoffs.
Jeyanth Yogaratnasingam (JY) - Jozy’s goal vs Orlando, first game back in Toronto with fans. Goosebumps hearing that crowd once again.
Corey Brady (CB) - Jozy’s injury time free kick against Montreal to secure the draw at home. It kinda helped to eliminate le Club de Foot from the playoffs as well. Sweet Sweet Schadenfreude.
Andre Schaffner (AS) - Shaffelburg’s game tying goal vs NYCFC. Beautiful finish and loved the sour grapes it left behind in New York.
Michael Singh (MS) - TFC did not score very many nice goals last season, so it’s probably the Jozy Altidore free kick against Montreal, with an honourable mention to Kemar Lawrence’s only goal of the season — roofing it into the top of the net.
Poll
Best Goal Scored?
-
70%
Jozy Altidore Free Kick
-
9%
Jozy Altidore goal vs. Orlando
-
16%
Shaffelburg vs. NYCFC
-
0%
Kemar Lawrence strike
-
3%
Other
The Paul Mariner “Best Finish of the Modern Era” Award — Worst Goal Conceded
JPN - That early brain fart from either Q or Bones/All of them. We had two number ones that played like number 2.
DG - Makoun’s penalty goal for Inter Miami in the 95th minute at BMO to lose 1-0.
AK - The Zavaleta/Priso pinball own goal v. DC. I cry every-time...
CB - Bedoya’s goal for the Union 32 seconds into the match. It’s a perfect example of the shocking defending that plagued this team all year.
JY - Nani’s game-tying penalty kick in the official home opener. The missed header by Auro, the diving headbutt by Bono, just a complete shambles.
MT - Probably Romell Quioto’s chip in the Voyageurs Cup final just because it ended any hope of their being something to salvage from this tire fire of a season.
MS - So many to choose from ... but it’s probably Quentin Westberg’s giveaway in one of his first games back in goal
Poll
Worst Goal Conceded?
-
35%
Quentin Westberg giveaway
-
37%
Alex Bono blunder vs. NYCFC
-
3%
Makoun Penalty vs. Inter Miami
-
16%
Zavaleta/Priso pinball vs. DCU
-
5%
Bedoya vs. the Union
-
1%
Other
The Victor Vazquez Flamenco Dancer Award — Best Play
CB - Eriq Zavaleta’s red card in the 78th minute against DC United, paving the way for 3 more goals and TFC getting “Brazilled” (Is that a verb?) 7-1. It effectively ended the Chris Armas Experiment (AKA - my new wave band name)
JY - Erickson Gallardo’s spectacular tackle and through ball to get TFC the precious away goal at Club Léon. Absolutely calculated if you ask me. This kid’s got a lot of potential.
AS - counterattack passing sequence culminating in Shaffelburg’s spectacular finish against Cincinnati FC
MT - Most of what Jacob Shaffelburg did this season
MS - Uh....
The “Get Defoe Outta Here” Award — Worst Play
JPN - That goal we conceded within the first 15 minutes of every game ever.
CB - The opening kickoff on April 17th - should have packed the season after beating Club León
AS - there was no worst play, they were just unlucky
MT - Most of what everyone else did this season
MS - Uh....
The #SebaThings Award — Best Sebastian Giovinco Thing
JPN - Pow-wows in the private box with two generations of Altidore.
CB - Barney Rubble’s temper tantrum yellow card(s)
AK - All the cryptic IG posts
JY - Being Yeferson Soteldo’s role model
MT - Still thinking he is a DP-level player in 2022
MS - His Toronto Star article! He still has an award named after himself here ... bring him back!
Poll
Best Sebastian Giovinco thing
-
32%
BMO Field appearences
-
21%
Soteldo ‘tantrum’ yellow cards
-
21%
Cryptic seba IG posts
-
22%
Toronto Star Article
-
1%
Other
The D-Ro’s John Hancock Award — Best Goal Celebration
JPN - TL;DR - It’s Jozy
DG - Jozy
CB - Jozy
AK - Jozy (badge kiss v. Orlando City SC)
JY - Jozy vs. Montréal (gives me flashbacks to DeRo’s contract signing celebration)
MT - This really should be the Jozy Altidore shoe phone award at this point.
MS - Jozy badge kiss, just for Sean Pollock’s photos
The Steven Caldwell “Quality” Award — Favourite Player
JPN - He’s a complicated man, that nobody understands like his Barista, talking about Shaff (You’re damn right).
DG - Justin Morrow
AK - Jonathan Osorio
CB - Justin Morrow, followed closely by Chris Mavinga
JY - Toronto’s starboy, Jonathan Osorio
AS - Oso, just slightly ahead of Shaffelburg
MT - I don’t pick favourites
MS - Yef...er nevermind.
Poll
Favourite Toronto FC Player?
-
12%
Justin Morrow
-
36%
Jonathan Osorio
-
30%
Jacob Shaffelburg
-
12%
Chris Mavinga
-
8%
Other
The Danny Koeverman’s Award — Favourite Opposing Player
JPN - Tajon Buchanan
DG - Marco Bustos
AK - Alistair Johnston
Matthew Neugebauer (MN)-Lowell Wright (I somehow remember that game differently.)
CB - Tajon Buchanan
JY - Kamal Miller
AS - Tajon for sure
MT - I lied on the last question, it’s Sam Piette
MS - Everyone already picked all the good ones
Poll
Favourite Opposing Player
-
77%
Tajon Buchanan
-
0%
Marco Bustos
-
16%
Alistair Johnston
-
1%
Lowell Wright
-
1%
Kamal Miller
-
3%
Other
The Stefan Frei Award — Favourite Opposing GK
JPN - Quentin Westberg, Alexander Bono
DG - Josué Duverger
CB - James Pantemis (thanks for letting in Jozy’s free kick - P.S. - Come to TFC)
AK - Aston Villa legend Brad Guzan
JY - Canadian Gold Cup hero Maxime Crépeau
AS - Crépeau
MT - Big Max
MS -
Poll
Favourite Opposing GK
-
3%
Josué Duverger
-
6%
James Pantemis
-
10%
Brad Guzan
-
53%
Maxime Crépeau
-
18%
Sean Johnson
-
7%
Other
The Maxi Urruti Award — Most Underrated TFC Player
JPN - Liam Fraser
DG - Justin Morrow
AK - Ifunanyachi Achara
MN - “Wreck it” Ralph Priso
CB - Ralph Priso
JY - Noble Okello
AS - Liam Fraser
MT - Liam Fraser
MS - Auro Jr.
Poll
Most Underrated Toronto FC Player
-
23%
Liam Fraser
-
8%
Justin Morrow
-
5%
Achara
-
30%
Ralph Priso
-
5%
Noble Okello
-
23%
Auro Jr.
-
1%
Other
The “All For Me” Award — Most Overrated TFC Player
JPN - Yeferson Soteldo, the people’s choice.
DG - All of them
MN - Marky “Mark” Delgado
CB - Marky Delgado (yes, I’m still calling him Marky)
JY - Yeferson Soteldo, he literally is the definition of “All For Me”
AS - Delgado hands down. How did he get the 2nd most minutes this season?
MS - I see Mitch didn’t answer this one ... but it’s Jozy Altidore
Poll
Most Overrated Toronto FC Player
-
51%
Yeferson Soteldo
-
23%
Mark Delgado
-
20%
Jozy Altidore
-
4%
Other
The Torsten Frings Award — Best Player Playing in an Unnatural Position
JPN - Kemar Lawrence at CB
DG - Dom Dwyer at ST
MN - Chancellor Palpatine
CB - Justin Morrow at ST
RL (Ryan Lindsay) - JPN in FM22
AK - Liam Fraser on loan at Columbus Crew
JY - Eriq Zavaleta Vanney on a soccer pitch
AS - Auro at central midfield
MT - I tried to be more clever than Anthony but nah he hit this out of the park
MS - Michael Bradley playing higher up the pitch...
The “Hey Mista Mista” Award — Newcomer of the Year
JPN - Brooklyn Fell, TFC Socials.
DG - Jordan Perruzza, I guess
MN- Javier Perez at the top job. I’m glad Bob is here, but all the best to Javier wherever he ends up. He’s earned another crack at full head coach somewhere.
CB - meh. (I can’t vote for any of the kids because they’ve played for the senior team before 2021)
AK - The A41 kit
JY - Matt Di Rosa (sign him please)
AS - Julian Dunn
MT - It is Yeferson Soteldo even if he didn’t turn out exactly as promised
MS - Soteldo on the pitch, but Javier Perez for what he was put through
The Downsview to Downtown Award — Best Canadian Player
JPN - Oso
DG - Oso
MN - The Shaff
CB - Oso
AK - Richmond “Richie” Mamah Laryea
JY - Ayo Akinola
AS - heart says Priso but you know its Oso
MT - It’s Osorio, but Shaffelburg had a heck of a season
MS - Richie Laryea
The Trillium Cup Award — Best Rivalry
JPN - 2021 TFC vs. 2017 TFC
DG - Chris Armas vs Success
MN - Reality vs. Nostalgia (see Nesker’s vote)
CB - Me vs. the overwhelming desire to turn off the TV during TFC matches
JY - Yeferson Soteldo vs. crossing the ball first-time
AS - Armas vs Altidore
MS - ‘West coast coverage’ vs. OneSoccer
The “Meadowlands Massacre” Award — Worst Game
JPN - Getting eaten alive by DCU. with a close second to the entire season.
DG - Losing 7-1 is hard to beat
MN- Do I have to pick just one?
JY - Losing to FC Cincinnati, the worst team the league has ever seen, 0-2 at “home”
CB - 7-1. SEVEN - ONE!
AS - too many to choose, but if one needs to be picked, then that 7-1 embarrassment
MT - Yeah it is 7-1
MS - Next.
The “Miracle in Montreal” Award — Best Game
JPN - Remember Club Leon?
DG - They beat Fort Lauderdale 3-0 in their first pre-season game.
MN - July 17. 497 days later. 7000 frontline workers and members. Free hot dogs and drinks. I’m not crying you’re crying.
AK - 4-0 CanChamp QF win over York United. Conditions: horrendous. Vibes: immaculate.
JY - Holding on for a 3-2 victory against eventual Supporters Shield winners New England Revolution. Javi really had me believing back then.
CB - TFC beat a Liga MX team with a cobbled together lineup. Plus, Mulldinho and Morrow scored!
AS - defeating Club Leon. Who figured the team would peak at 14 April?
MT - Probably Club Leon for those brief moments when we all thought ArmasBall was the future the season looked incredibly bright.
MS - I’m with MN - the day Toronto FC returned home.
The Tom Anselmi Award — Best Front Office Achievement
JPN - Firing Armas
DG - :( 404 Page Not Found
MN- Giacometti and the comms team still on-point despite literally everything else.
JY - Accepting the fact that it’s time for an overhaul
CB - Getting rid of Chris Armas after finally realizing the roster is not built for the high press.
AS - Tie: firing Armas and showing Curtis the door
MT - Not wasting any time in their offseason overhaul and giving Bob Bradley a clean slate to build this team into its next phase
MS - Starting the Lorenzo Insigne negotiations
The “All For One More Dollar” Award — Worst Front Office Achievement
JPN - Yeferson Solteldo, the people’s choice.
DG - Ali Curtis
MN - literally everything else
JY - Not hiding Greg Vanney’s passport
CB - the Armas/Josmer fiasco.
AS - signing Dom Dwyer for 2 years. Why?
MT - Not recognizing the need for help at centreback
MS - Hiring Chris Armas
