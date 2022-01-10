PODCAST: Epi. 75—Waking the Red Weekly: What’s the latest with Belotti? (Ft. Joshua Kloke)

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly podcast presented by Footy Talks Live!

Toronto FC’s offseason is heating up, and hosts Mitchell Tierney, Michael Singh, and Jeffrey P. Nesker are breaking it all down! Plus, the crew will be joined by special guest and friend of the show Joshua Kloke of The Athletic!

The crew will touch on the (official) signing of Italian superstar Lorenzo Insigne — with an update on the latest happenings according to Michael Singh — the Andrea Belotti rumours, Bill Manning latest media availability, the departure of Richie Laryea, and much, much more in a jam-packed edition of the show!

