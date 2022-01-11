Toronto FC sign defender Luca Petrasso to a homegrown contract through 2023

TORONTO, Canada—Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed 21-year-old defender Luca Petrasso to a homegrown contract through the 2023 season.

Petrasso, who has been with the TFC academy since 2013, becomes the 27th player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto FC Academy.

Primarily a left-back, Petrasso spent the past four seasons with Toronto FC II, appearing in 63 matches and scoring three goals since joining the team. He emerged as a leader with the Young Reds last season and was one of the steady presences in Mike Munoz’s defence, often marshaling the back line.

He has represented the Canadian National Team at the youth level, making three appearances at the Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship in Panama.

“Luca had a very good season for Toronto FC II in 2021, and we are looking to build on that work this year,” said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley. “It’s always important to see a player move from the academy to the first team. Luca has excellent starting points as a left back with his passing and ability to move forward.”

It’s possible that Petrasso gets playing time with the first team in 2022 — especially considering the Reds only have Kemar Lawrence at that position as it stands — but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him spend time with the MLS Next Pro side as well. Petrasso is an excellent crosser of the ball, a solid all-around player, and he reads the game really well. The one question mark for me is how he’ll be able to keep up with the pace of play in MLS, but as with every young player, there’s plenty of room still to grow.

Waking the Red can also confirm reports that Toronto FC will be signing fellow TFC II defender Kobe Franklin to a homegrown contract. Expect an official announcement from the club in the coming days.