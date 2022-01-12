Toronto FC add pair of Canadians in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

TORONTO, Canada—The MLS SuperDraft took place on Tuesday afternoon and the Reds added to their pool of Canadian talent, first selecting goalkeeper Luka Gavran from St. John’s University in the second round with the 31st overall pick and then forward Reshaun Walkes in the third round with the 59th overall pick.

“Luka was one of the top goalkeepers in the country this past season,” said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley via a press release. “His size and presence are great starting points for a young keeper while Reshaun is an athletic attacking player with goal scoring qualities.”

A Hamilton, Ontario native, Gavran, 21, spent the past four seasons with St. John’s University, making 48 appearances and starting 25 games. In his junior year, he was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Third Team, becoming St. John’s first player to earn the honours since 2008. He also became the third player in program history to be named BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year, earning the award after going 11-6-3 with 12 shutouts.

Walkes, meanwhile, was born in Brampton, ON., and spent the last two seasons with The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley after starting his college career at Lewis and Clark. With the Vaqueros, the 22 year old registered 14 goals and seven assists in 25 appearances through two seasons and was named to the All-Western Athletic Conference Second Team after each season. Walkes also helped the Des Moines Menace win the USL League Two regular season and playoff titles in 2021, scoring one goal in 13 appearances for the Menace.

The expectation is that both players will attend training camp with TFC with the opportunity to earn a contract, perhaps with the MLS Next Pro team.

Toronto FC also had the third-overall pick on Tuesday, but dealt the selection ahead of the draft on Monday, sending the pick and forward Dom Dwyer to FC Dallas in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money. Dallas would subsequently buy out Dwyer and with the third overall selection, chose highly-touted winger Isaiah Parker.