Alphonso Davies officially ruled out of Canada’s upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

Despite returning to club training on Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 test a week prior, Alphonso Davies is now set for another spell on the sidelines due to a “mild” case of myocarditis.

As a result, Canada’s talisman will miss his side’s upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Honduras, the United States, and El Salvador.

Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke more on the matter during his pre-match press conference before Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with Köln.

“He’ll sit out training until further notice. He won’t be available, also in the coming weeks,” said the German.

“The ultrasound shows this myocarditis isn’t so dramatic but it’s a sign of myocarditis. Still, it has to heal and that will definitely take some time.”

Canada Soccer then confirmed that Davies would not be included in John Herdman’s squad for Les Rouges’ looming window.

For those who do not know, Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain and an irregular heartbeat.

Ultimately, Davies will be given time for his body to recover in order for the 21-year-old to be in top shape ahead of the business end of both Bayern’s season and the CanMNT’s road to Qatar.

Davies has yet to feature for Bayern in 2022 and will miss his first CanMNT game since matchday three of the Octagon, where he sat out of Canada’s 3-0 win over El Salvador due to a knee problem.

The Waking The Red team wishes Alphonso Davies all the best during his recovery and we look forward to welcoming him back onto the pitch very soon.