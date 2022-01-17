Toronto FC extend Jordan Perruzza through 2024

TORONTO, Canada—The hometown kid is staying put!

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed 21-year-old homegrown striker Jordan Perruzza to a new contract that runs through 2024 with an option for the 2025 season.

“Jordan is a talented young striker who gained valuable experience with San Antonio FC and Toronto FC II last year,” said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley in a press release. “We hope he is ready to make a big step in 2022.”

Perruzza, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Sunday, made seven appearances for the first team in all competitions, scoring once. He spent the 2021 season splitting time between the Reds and San Antonio FC of the USL Championship.

Prior to signing with the first team ahead of last season, Perruzza enjoyed a ton of success with Toronto FC II, where he made 28 appearances with 17 goals and two assists. During the 2019 season, he led the club in goals scored with 15 and was second in goals scored in USL League One.

The young Canadian striker had European interest prior to committing to the Reds and will likely be counted on to play a bigger role with Toronto in 2022, especially with the departures of Dom Dwyer and Patrick Mullins.

It is expected that TFC will be announcing the re-signing of Ayo Akinola in the coming days.