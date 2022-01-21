Toronto FC sign 19-year-old forward Deandre Kerr to a three-year contract

TORONTO, Canada—Toronto FC have added a very talented youngster to their ranks, announcing today that the club has signed forward Deandre Kerr to a three-year contract, with options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Kerr, 19, spent the last two years at Syracuse University where he tore it up as a freshman and sophomore. In his freshman year, Kerr scored a team-high four goals in 12 matches, earning a selection to the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) All-Freshman Team. As a sophomore, he scored a team-high nine goals and added three assists in 13 appearances for the Orange, leading to a 2021 All-ACC First Team selection and being named team MVP.

Our last award of the 2021 season….



Most valuable player: DeAndre Kerr



Well deserved pic.twitter.com/J0mN3WnAU9 — Syracuse Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) December 10, 2021

Prior to joining Syracuse, Kerr represented Toronto FC Academy in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy (USSDA) competition, scoring 14 goals and registering nine assists in the 2019-20 season. He originally joined the Toronto FC Academy on November 17, 2018.

The Ajax, Ontario native was also part of that infamous U-17 Canadian national team that participated in the 2019 World Cup in Brazil, playing alongside the likes of Jayden Nelson, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Ralph Priso, and Kobe Franklin. He started all three games in that competition.