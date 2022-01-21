 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Toronto FC sign 19-year-old forward Deandre Kerr to a three-year contract

TFC adds a very talented youngster and maintains options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

By Michael Singh
Canada v New Zealand - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

TORONTO, Canada—Toronto FC have added a very talented youngster to their ranks, announcing today that the club has signed forward Deandre Kerr to a three-year contract, with options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Kerr, 19, spent the last two years at Syracuse University where he tore it up as a freshman and sophomore. In his freshman year, Kerr scored a team-high four goals in 12 matches, earning a selection to the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) All-Freshman Team. As a sophomore, he scored a team-high nine goals and added three assists in 13 appearances for the Orange, leading to a 2021 All-ACC First Team selection and being named team MVP.

Prior to joining Syracuse, Kerr represented Toronto FC Academy in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy (USSDA) competition, scoring 14 goals and registering nine assists in the 2019-20 season. He originally joined the Toronto FC Academy on November 17, 2018.

The Ajax, Ontario native was also part of that infamous U-17 Canadian national team that participated in the 2019 World Cup in Brazil, playing alongside the likes of Jayden Nelson, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Ralph Priso, and Kobe Franklin. He started all three games in that competition.

