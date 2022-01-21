Toronto FC sign GK Greg Ranjitsingh to a two-year contract

TORONTO, Canada—Toronto FC have added to their goalkeeping depth, announcing today the signing of 28-year-old Greg Ranjitsingh to a contract through 2023, with an option for 2024.

“Greg’s experience and mentality make him an excellent addition to our goalkeeper corps this season,” said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley in a press release.

Ranjitsingh spent time as Major League Soccer’s Pool Goalkeeper last season, acting as the league’s emergency backup as of July 2021. Prior to that, he spent time with the Philadelphia Union (2021), Minnesota United FC (2020), and Orlando City SC (2019), making a combined five appearances.

The Scarborough, Ontario native has plenty of USL Championship experience as well, making 90 appearances for Louisville City FC over four season (2015-2018). He helped lead the club to consecutive USL Cup titles in 2017 and 2018, keeping clean sheets in both finals.

Internationally, Ranjitsingh was a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup team. He made his first appearance in a closed-door friendly against Canada on June 10, 2019.

He’ll join Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg as goalkeepers the club has signed for the 2022 season.

The Reds also announced today the signing of 19-year-old Canadian forward Deandre Kerr.