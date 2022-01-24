Canada announces squad ahead of upcoming World Cup Qualifying window

Canada’s three matches this window consists of two away games, and one home game. First up on the slate is a trip to San Pedro Sula, Honduras - a place where Canada has struggled to pick up points in the past, including a specific match that all Canadian fans that wish to forget, but will always remember. Les Rouges will then host the United States at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, a pivotal match for both sides. This window concludes with an away game against El Salvador.

Below is the squad that will be available for selection for those three matches:

Canada Soccer announces FIFA World Cup Qualifiers squad to start new year#CANMNT https://t.co/oKx7GXosWJ pic.twitter.com/jrAa7r9M6L — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) January 24, 2022

One noticeable absentee from this camp is Alphonso Davies, who is currently recovering from a mild case of myocarditis. Cristián Gutiérrez plays in a similar position to Davies, and will hope to see some minutes. Junior Hoilett makes his return into the fold and will be in contention for one of the starters spots in this mix of young and experienced Canadian players.

Goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler has come in to replace James Pantemis as the third-string keeper this window, and Scott Kennedy is brought in as a backup centre back.

A number of the call-ups have found themselves with new clubs in recent weeks. Including goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau now at LAFC, Richie Laryea at Nottingham Forest, Stephen Eustáquio at FC Porto, Liam Fraser at KMSK Deinze, and Tajon Buchanan has been in action with his new team, Club Brugge.

With three matches being played in a span of six days, mixed in with travel throughout the region, rotation is expected. Most CanMNT fans believe this upcoming window has the potential for five to seven points to be gained - although with the confidence that the Canadian Soccer program plays with, picking up nine points is just as much of a possibility.

“We look forward to coming home and playing in front of our fans, they have made the difference every time,” said John Herdman, Head Coach of Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team in a press release.

“This will be a tough window, but we are strong and will embrace the challenges as we continue to take it one match at a time,” said Herdman.

Canada’s first match of this window is against Honduras at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano on Thursday, January 27. Kick-off is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.