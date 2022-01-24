LIVE at 12:15 pm ET: Epi. 77—Waking the Red Weekly: Toronto FC roster revamp continues (Ft. Jerome Cheng)

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly podcast presented by Footy Talks Live!

Toronto FC’s offseason continues to heat up, and hosts Mitchell Tierney, Michael Singh, and Jeffrey P. Nesker are breaking it all down! Plus, the crew will be joined by special guest Jerome Cheng to get his takes on all of the latest happenings surrounding TFC, as well as a special Toronto FC x Marvel Super Hero Draft! (Yeah, you read that correctly!)

The crew will give you the latest on the Carlos Salcedo and Yeferson Soteldo transactions, Lukas McNaughton, Mark Delgado, plus hint at a few more moves coming in the near future — and much, much more in a jam-packed edition of the show!

As well, we can’t forget the Canadian men’s national team, who continue their World Cup Qualifying push this week! We’ll tee up those matches (and more!)

You can watch the live show on the Waking the Red Facebook page, Twitter Periscope, and YouTube channel. Come ready to ask questions as we’ll try and get to as many as we can on this week’s show!

Afterwards, the show will be made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcast fix. If you enjoy, please like, rate, and subscribe!