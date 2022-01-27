Sebastian Giovinco headlines Toronto FC preseason roster

TORONTO, Canada—Toronto FC’s training camp roster was officially unveiled Thursday morning, and there was a pleasant surprise, as Sebastian Giovinco headlined the club’s 34-player roster.

Giovinco has been invited to train with the Reds (meaning no official contract is in place) and has reportedly accepted that invitation. The 35-year-old has made his desire public to return to the Reds this offseason, however, the deterrent has been his asking price and what the club can afford as it revamps its squad under new manager Bob Bradley.

By my count, the only notable absence is Jozy Altidore, as both parties seem bound on finding a way to move on ahead of the 2022 season.

Jonathan Osorio, Kemar Lawrence, and Yeferson Soteldo are all not listed as they are away on national team duty. Per source, Soteldo will not be returning to TFC after his national team camp and is bound for Tigres UANL in Mexico with defender Carlos Salcedo returning the other way in a swap deal as a designated player.

Luke Singh is still technically listed as attending TFC camp, despite the Canadian Premier League announcing he has joined Pacific FC on loan for the duration of the season, while 23-year-old Pacific fullback Kadin Chung is on trial with the Reds, as is former USL League 1 fullback Davia Viader and former Sporting KC forward Wilson Harris.

Here is Toronto FC’s preseason match schedule: