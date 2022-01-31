Toronto FC complete Salcedo-Soteldo swap deal

TORONTO, Canada—The deal is now official.

Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired Mexican International defender Carlos Salcedo from Liga MX’s Tigres as a Designated Player through 2024 with a 2025 option.

In exchange, the Reds will be sending former DP Yeferson Soteldo to Tigres.

Sources: Toronto FC have reached a deal that will see Yeferson Soteldo depart the club after just 9 months.



In addition, can confirm TFC will be acquiring Mexican international CB Carlos Salcedo from Liga MX’s Tigres.



I’ll add, don’t be surprised if those two moves are related — Michael Singh (@MichaelSingh94) January 13, 2022

“Carlos is a fierce competitor whom I have known since he was a young player with Real Salt Lake seven years ago, “said Toronto FC President Bill Manning in a press release. “He has won numerous trophies including the German Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt and Concacaf Champions League with Tigres. Carlos is one of the top defenders in the Concacaf region and will immediately improve our backline as we build for 2022 and beyond.”

Salcedo, 28, spent the past four seasons with Tigres, where he made a combined 102 appearances and scored seven goals in all competitions (Liga MX, Copa MX, Campeón de Campeones, Supercopa de México, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup).

“I am excited to return to MLS and join a team that always wants to win and compete for titles,” said Salcedo. “I look forward to playing in front of Toronto FC fans, making them proud and making history with the club.”

Salcedo signed his first professional contract as a Homegrown Player with Real Salt Lake in January 2013 and made his MLS debut when he came off the bench against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 4. He made 30 appearances and scored one goal in all competitions over two seasons with Real Salt Lake prior to joining C.D. Guadalajara in 2015. He then enjoyed stints with Italian club ACF Fiorentina and German club Eintracht Frankfurt before returning to Mexico with Tigres in 2018.

Internationally, Salcedo has earned 48 caps for the Mexican National Team, though has had trouble breaking into the squad lately.

“Carlos is an excellent defender with a strong mentality and his ability to play from the back will be important for us,” said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley. “He has a track record as a winner and has played an important role on a very good Tigres team.”

According to a source, Salcedo will eventually be eligible to be bought down from his designated player status, though that doesn’t appear to be in the cards this season.

Soteldo, meanwhile, departs TFC after just nine months. He was seen as a disturbance to the club’s overall culture and am told the Reds are happy to see him go.

Toronto FC currently have three designated players on their roster, and will need to move one before the summer when Lorenzo Insigne arrives. Per sources, Jozy Altidore is the odd man out, as the TFC legend is not with the team in training camp as both parties work towards a potential buyout — prior to the start of the regular season, which kicks off Feb. 26.