Labbé one of three finalists as The Best FIFA Goalkeeper after standout 2021 campaign

Olympic gold medalist Stephanie Labbé is a finalist for The Best Women’s Goalkeeper for the 2020-21 season, FIFA announced Wednesday.

The Canadian is nominated alongside Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea FC Women) and Christiane Endler of Chile (Paris Saint-Germain/Olympique Lyonnais). The winner will be revealed Jan. 17 during a live TV broadcast from Zurich.

At the Tokyo Olympics in August, Labbé played an integral role for Canada in two sets of shootouts, defeating Brazil 4-3 in penalties the quarter-finals and 2-3 against Sweden in the Gold medal match.

The 0-0 shutout against Brazil was the first of two consecutive clean sheets for Labbé, who was able to bounce back after missing a group stage game against Chile due to a rib injury she suffered during the opening match against Japan.

The 2019 NWSL champion made big moves in her club career in 2021 when she left the North Carolina Courage after two years to join FC Rosengard overseas. With her new team she held six clean sheets in her first seven matches.

In August, Labbé announced her signing with Paris Saint-Germain through 2022 with an option for an extra year.

Labbé’s national team coach, Bev Priestman, was shortlisted for Best FIFA Women’s Coach. The finalists will be announced Thursday.