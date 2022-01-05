Report: Laryea to Leave Toronto FC

According to a report from BBC Nottingham, Canadian International and Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea is on the move to Nottingham Forest.

The 26-year-old joined TFC in 2019 after a middling to poor stint with Orlando City FC, who drafted him 7th overall in the 2016 MLS Superdraft out of the University of Akron. having been played primarily in the midfield.

Over the past 3 seasons with Toronto, Laryea has made 83 appearances across all competitions, playing primarily a right back and midfielder. During this time, he has tallied 9 goals. Also, Laryea has earned 22 Caps with the Canadian Men’s National Team, scoring one goal against Bermuda on March 25, 2021.

Laryea’s playing style employs his pace down the right side of the flank. He’s an aggressive player and often draws fouls for his hard work. He’s known to be a bit of an agitator on the pitch, which often sees him in the middle of arguments. He finished the 2021 season with 5 yellow cards with a total of 12 yellow cards during his TFC career.

“It’s a dream of mine to play in Europe.” - Richie Laryea

There has been speculation since the end of the MLS season regarding Laryea’s future. During the end of year media availability, he expressed a desire to play overseas, saying, “it’s a dream of mine to play in Europe. I also love playing for this club, and this is my hometown, they [Toronto FC] game me a second chance in MLS. I’ll see what happens. I want to stay open a lot of different things, and to challenge myself.”

Laryea would certainly welcome an opportunity with Nottingham Forest, one of England’s most storied football clubs. He’s scheduled to arrive in England in the next 24 hours and is to undergo a medical at Forest.

Nottingham Forest is a fixture in English football and is steeped in history, being the second oldest Club in the English Football League (next to Stoke City). They’ve won the English First Division once and the FA Cup twice. Also, Nottingham Forest has won the European Cup two times. Despite being one of the oldest clubs in England and one of the biggest clubs in the Midlands, the last time Nottingham Forest was in the Premier League was during the 1998-99 season. Nottingham Forest currently sits 9th in the Championship table, 6 points out of a promotion playoff spot.