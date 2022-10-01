Recap: Toronto FC falls to Inter Miami in final home game of 2022

And that’s a wrap on MLS home games this season at BMO Field.

There were some ups for the Reds throughout the year at the house on Lakeshore, and also a lot of downs - including a painful 1-0 defeat against Inter Miami on Friday night.

TFC had the majority of chances in the first half, but failed to convert on any of them.

In the seventh minute, a pass from Federico Bernardeschi found striker Jesús Jiménez, as the Spaniard’s shot was blocked by a Miami defender.

Four minutes later, a shot by Richie Laryea was deflected and went out for a Toronto corner.

In the 13th minute, a Michael Bradley through ball went to Jiménez, he then passed to Bernardeschi, but the Italian’s shot was blocked and went out for another TFC corner.

Arguably the best opportunity for the hosts came in the 19th minute - brilliant individual skill from Bernardeschi created a chance for Jiménez, but his left footed shot was saved by ‘keeper Drake Callender.

Five minutes later, the two Italian wingers combined on a play. A switch from Lorenzo Insigne found his compatriot Bernardeschi, with the former Juve man taking an incredible first touch to control the ball before taking a shot, which did not trouble Callender.

Right after that, defender Shane O’Neill blocked a shot from Gonzalo Higuain.

In the 38th minute, Toronto ‘keeper Quentin Westberg saved an attempt from former teammate Alejandro Pozuelo.

The Reds came so close to taking the lead just before halftime. A through ball from Mark-Anthony Kaye went into the path of Insigne, the Italian’s shot went just high and wide of the crossbar.

The first noteworthy action of the second half came from the visitors - a free kick from Brazilian Jean Mota clipped the outside frame of the post.

50' | Mota with a dangerous freekick on frame #TORvMIA | 0-0 pic.twitter.com/kPuktBxTzM — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 1, 2022

Miami came very close to opening the scoring in the 68th minute. A giveaway from substitute Jayden Nelson in midfield gave striker Leonardo Campana a path towards goal, but his shot went a little wide of goal.

Westberg was tested yet again, coming to TFC’s rescue in a big way.

Miami scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute through Higuain. A flick from Robert Taylor moved the ball into the path of the former Real Madrid and Napoli man, as the Argentine striker did the rest.

#InterMiamiCF find the break-through!



Gonzalo Higuaín with goal number 14 this regular season. pic.twitter.com/4Ev1TlHca8 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 1, 2022

Toronto FC’s final match of the season is next Sunday, October 9th against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Kickoff is set for 2:30 pm EST.