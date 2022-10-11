VOTE: Waking the Red Toronto FC Awards 2022

Just like the club we love, we’re getting things done early this year!

Blah, blah “patience”! Yada yada “Play the kids”. That’s so TFC 2022.

Let’s put a bow on an underwhelming campaign, and here’s to tearing the league a new one in 2023!

The Danny Dichio Seat Cushion Award — Best Goal Scored

Derek Gagnon (DG) - It’s Criscito. Obviously.

Anthony Khoury (AK) - Criscito v. New England is the only answer here.

Tomas Karageorgos (TK) - Mimmo’s insane volley against New England.

Corey Brady (CB) - Criscito’s left foot volley. If you don’t think it’s amazing, go to your local pitch and just try it. You’ll pull your hamstring like I did.

Mike Newell (MN) - Criscito

Christopher Fung (CF) - Criscito’s over the top volley. The technique was sublime.

Jeffrey P. Nesker (JPN) - Yeah, it’s that Criscito Stunner. By a mile

Andrew Hockridge (AH) - Criscito’s rocket = goal of the year

Adam Palermo (AP) - Criscito’s volley. Haș to be.

The Paul Mariner “Best Finish of the Modern Era” Award — Worst Goal Conceded

DG - Conceding to Riqui Puig and the Galaxy in the 89th of the August 31st game. Final nail in the coffin of the playoff hopes.

JPN - When LAG’s newer/other “Former Barcelona Man” mercifully ended our stretch run/ playoff hopes.

AK - Purata’s third in the 4-2 defeat still stings.

TK - Jack Skahan’s Tobias Time goal to salvage a draw for San Jose.

AP - I’m with Tomas. I was in the stands for Skahan’s late equalizer ... not fun.

CB - Inter Miami’s Jean Mota - when Bono’s “hands turned to squids”.

MN - Squid Hands goal v Miami. Killed the playoff run.

AH - Bono’s fumble against Inter Miami’s Jean Mota’s long range shot.

CF - There’s too many to choose from. The third CF Montreal goal by Kamara that broke Mavinga. He inexplicably let Kamara pick his pocket and effectively ended TFC’s slim playoff hopes.

The Victor Vazquez Flamenco Dancer Award — Best Play

TK - The entire play that led up to Michael Bradley’s second goal against Charlotte.

JPN - Michael Bradley playing number 9 V Charlotte. The man is still good for a absolutely jaw dropping surprise every season.

CF - The first goal against CF Montreal by Ayo in the Canadian Championship. The build up Bradley to Nelson to Jimenez to Petrasso to Ayo was so fluid.

AH - Osorio vs Portland which featured a classic Richie Laryea run inside the box.

AP - Osorio’s winner against DC United. Such a satisfying buildup. The type of play we didn’t see enough of this season.

MN - Oso’s goal in Nashville. The Richie/Oso connection on full display OR Jayden Nelson’s 40-yard strike against RSL

The “Get Defoe Outta Here” Award — Worst Play

DG - Bernardeschi made me download an app to a game I had no intention of ever playing to see his announcement of signing with TFC.

CF - Bono. Oh I guess I should elaborate - when Inter Miami’s Jean Mota shot the ball at Bono and it went in through his hands.

TK - Bono’s blunder against Miami.

AH - Bono’s fumble against Inter Miami.

AP - Bono against Inter Miami. Hate to see it.

AL - Bono. Miami.

"There seems, at least from the fanbase, that there's some finality that it's time to move on from Alex Bono"@FootballSaves says it's time to move on from the long-time #TFCLive goalkeeper



FULL PODCAST » https://t.co/7vb3H2IMeO pic.twitter.com/Jlx2PyUE57 — Toronto 'Til I Die Show (@TorontoTilIDie) August 24, 2022

JPN - Pick your goalkeeper gaffe from this collection of hundreds, or don’t. Maybe don’t?

MN - Mavinga getting torched by Jhon Duran twice in Chicago.

The #SebaThings Award — Best Sebastian Giovinco Thing

JPN - Signing for Sampdoria instead of us. Just kidding.

TK - Seba offering his services to Toronto FC, yet again. Sign the man!

AK - That Instagram story.

MN - Talking to the press. Helped me reaffirm my position that he shouldn’t be re-signed by TFC.

The D-Ro’s John Hancock Award — Best Goal Celebration

CF - Insigne’s first goal at home against Portland when he ran across the pitch.

TK - When Bernardeschi took a bow after scoring TFC’s insurance goal in Charlotte.

JPN - Fede pulling a Josmer and bowing to the crowd. I just love him.

AP - Was also a big fan of the bow from Bernardeschi. Pure class.

AH - Ralph Priso’s slide into the corner against Atlanta United with his teammates joining him.

MN - Kosi Thompson’s goal celebration; so pure.

The Steven Caldwell “Quality” Award — Favourite Player

JPN - Andrea Belotti ... Come On! It’s Federico Bernardeschi by a mile!

Ran around BMO and broke many sweats. I regret nuthin. pic.twitter.com/TtPvCucqaY — Jeffrey P Nesker (@JeffreyPNesker) September 4, 2022

AK - Federico Bernardeschi, what a guy.

Io ho finito le parole pic.twitter.com/gpRlG2t0ED — Espertheo (@espertheo) September 2, 2022

DG - Terrence Boyd. LOLJK. I’m going with Criscito for his composure and calm.

CB - Andiamo Fede! Bernardeschi. No contest.

CF - What is shordie? If your answer isn’t Bernardeschi, I have questions.

Is Federico Bernardeschi officially a ‘Toronto Man’?



Which reaction is your favourite? pic.twitter.com/GAoRGOry43 — TLN (@TLNTV) September 26, 2022

TK - It’s Bernardeschi by 1000 miles.

Federico Bernardeschi for OVO®



OVO® / @TorontoFC



Capsule Collection

Restock available now



OVO® In-store and Online.

Real Sports / https://t.co/SS7VyBfvTP

—Canada Exclusive pic.twitter.com/S5e5x2OzvR — October's Very Own (@welcomeOVO) September 23, 2022

AH - Bernardeschi - how can you not love this guy?

AP - “C’mon TFC!”

MN - Just to be different I’ll go Oso. Was our best player throughout the season.

The Danny Koeverman’s Award — Favourite Opposing Player

DG - Kamal Miller/Alistair Johnston.

AK - Xherdan Shaqiri.

TK - Taxiarchis Fountas.

AS - Alejandro Pozuelo

JPN - Tesho Akindele and maybe Pozuelo

CF - Riqui Puig

AH - Luciano Acosta

AP - Ryan Gauld

MN - Thiago Almada

The Stefan Frei Award — Favourite Opposing GK

JPN - Our own GK’s, two season’s running.

DG - Dayne St. Clair

AS - Dayne St Clair

CF - Dayne St. Clair

AK - Cody Cropper.

TK - Djordje Petrović

AP - Djordje Petrović

CB - Bill Hamid, Future TFC keeper

AH - Sean Johnson

MN - Triston Henry

The Maxi Urruti Award — Most Underrated TFC Player

JPN - JAK, coveted by Europe, relegated to bench duty.

DG - MB4 rose from the ashes to put up one of his best seasons with TFC, with 3 goals and 5 assists.

AK - Luca Petrasso.

CF - Luca Petrasso

TK - Does Jacob Shaffelburg count?

AS - Shaffelburg

AH - Deandre Kerr

AP - Deandre Kerr

MN - Shane O’Neil

The “All For Me” Award — Most Overrated TFC Player

DG - This may be sacrilegious, but it’s Jesus Jiménez. Two world-class wingers arrive and he stops scoring.

AH - What happened to the Jesús Jiménez we signed at the beginning of the season?

AS - Michael Bradley. He’s not a 90 minute every game player any more.

CF - Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty. I’m not convinced he’s ready for MLS yet, let alone Europe.

TK - Jayden Nelson. Has shown some glimpses, but overall very frustrating to watch.

JPN - Lol, how quick we forget the strange adventures of Carlos Salcedo as our CB DP. Preperidge Farm remembers.

AP - Ayo Akinola

MN - Quentin Westberg

The Torsten Frings Award — Best Player Playing in an Unnatural Position

DG - Alex Bono

CF - Kosi Thompson

MN - Any of the kids, but I’ll go Kosi here.

AP - Kosi Thompson

AK - Jayden Nelson

JPN - Jayden Nelson

TK - Deandre Kerr

AH - Jacob Shaffelburg

The “Hey Mista Mista” Award — Newcomer of the Year

JPN - It’s Bernardeschi. That’s it, that’s the tweet.

AK - Fede!

DG - Do you really need to ask?

AS - Bernardeschi. What a surprising revelation.

CF - Bernardeschi, the man who captured our hearts.

AH - Bernardeschi has been a joy to watch.

AP - Definitely Fede.

MN - Won’t be contrarian here. Mr. “C’mon TFC”.

TK - Criscito, purely based on consistency.

The Downsview to Downtown Award — Best Canadian Player

JPN - Oso.

DG - Oso.

AK - Oso.

TK - Oso.

AS - Osorio

CF - Oso.

AH - Oso.

AP - Oso.

MN - Oso for the sweep.

The Trillium Cup Award — Best Rivalry

JPN - Game plans vs. Game action

DG - Alex Bono vs the standings

CF - Bob Bradley vs. the squad he inherited

TK - TFC vs. conceding on set pieces

AH - TFC vs. conceding very early in games

AP - TFC vs. conceding right before halftime

MN - TFC vs. Transition Defending

The “Meadowlands Massacre” Award — Worst Game

DG - Home opener 4-1 loss to the Red Bulls of New York.

CF - The 4-0 drubbing by Orlando City.

JPN - Hard to pick only one, TBH. That one where we lost, bad?

Toronto FC's biggest defeat of the season (4-0 v. Orlando) came on the night where they faced elimination from postseason contention.#TFCLive | #ORLvTOR — Anthony Khoury (@AnthonyKhoury4) September 18, 2022

AH - 4-0 loss to Orlando AND ending our playoff hopes.

TK - The 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy was tough, considering how late TFC conceded to drop two important points amidst a battle for playoff spots.

AP - 4-3 loss to Montreal at home. That defeat didn’t mathematically eliminate TFC from playoff contention, but it might as well have. Not what you want to see against your rivals.

MN - 2-0 loss to Chicago in July. Bottom team in the East handled us easily. We were never in it.

The “Miracle in Montreal” Award — Best Game

JPN - Charlotte FC at home. That was some fun.

AK - 4-0 v. Charlotte or 4-0 CanChamp semi-final v. Montreal

DG - The Best Half in Club History game.

AP - Toronto FC 4-0 Charlotte FC

CF - Either the Charlotte FC home game or the CF Montreal Canadian Championship semis.

AH - The 4-0 win in the Canadian Championship vs CF Montreal.

TK - The win against Philadelphia to hand the Union their first loss of the season.

MN - 4-3 win in Nashville. Had to find a way to gut out a win on the road. Need to bottle that for next season.

The Tom Anselmi Award — Best Front Office Achievement

DG - Bernardeschi

AK - The three Italians.

CF - Convincing Insigne, Criscito and Bernardeschi to sign for TFC.

We all know what Il Magnifico can do on the pitch, but how does he stack up in #FIFA23? @Lor_Insigne weighs in on his card reveal ⚽️@EASPORTSFIFA | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/JwaDN60qVD — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) September 16, 2022

JPN - Staying the course on a tough season that was always going to be a tough season. ‘Playing The Kids’ on this crop of prospects so we FINALLY have answers on who can hack it at this level. Pulling the trigger on Pozuelo before it became another long drama.

"Bernardeschi, what I'm hearing is that the deal can be finalized as early as [Tuesday] – and hopefully by the end of this week it gets announced that Bernardeschi is a #TFCLive player."@MichaelSingh94 KNOWS



LISTEN » https://t.co/KqxbOPtmt2 pic.twitter.com/bJ2pOpseBx — Toronto 'Til I Die Show (@TorontoTilIDie) July 12, 2022

AH - Bringing Richie Laryea back on loan.

AP - Signing the three Italians.

TK - I agree with Christopher and Adam.

MN - Getting Soteldo off the books.

Yeferson Soteldo unleashes passions on his return to Santos after being dismissed due to controversies in Tigres (Video) https://t.co/waOwrIyY60 — News (@realusa_news) August 19, 2022

The “All For One More Dollar” Award — Worst Front Office Achievement

DG - Starting the season without any natural wing backs.

AK - Not replacing several outgoing players.

AS - Agreed, no wingbacks had such a negative cascading effect throughout the line up.

CF - Playing most of our academy players out of position and expecting better results.

JPN - Maybe going a little overboard on the whole “cleaning house” thing. There were tumbleweeds in the locker room at the start of the campaign.

AH - No wing backs at the beginning of the season and playing the kids out of position.

AP - Not having a third DP to play alongside Bernardeschi and Insigne.

TK - Signing a Designated Player centre back...

MN - Starting JMR at RWB and not as a winger early in the season - when you have Kadin Chung. Not saying Kadin would have been an all star, but he would have been alright.