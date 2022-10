Well the Toronto FC season might’ve been done and dusted, but we had a great final day in WTR PL!

Footy Wolverine Go Blue picks up the victory, but second place Ed & Rita Harrison nailed the perfect score and got to within 3 points in the end. Great battle to everyone involved this season!!

Thanks to everyone who was involved this season. I can’t wait to do it again next year! Enjoy the World Cup, and we’ll see you in the New Year!

Come on you Reds!