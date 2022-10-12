Jonathan Osorio speaks on recovery ahead of World Cup, future at Toronto FC

The Canadian men’s national team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign is fast approaching. In a month’s time, the world will more than likely know which 26 players will be boarding a plane to Qatar to compete on the biggest stage in world football.

Moreover, Jonathan Osorio, who is still recovering from post-concussion syndrome, remains optimistic that he will be raring to go ahead of Les Rouges’ opening game of the tournament against Belgium on November 23rd.

In mid-September, the 30-year-old revealed that he began noticing concussion symptoms after taking an elbow to the left side of his head against the Chicago Fire on July 13th. Osorio then went into concussion protocol, which ruled him out of the Reds’ 1-0 defeat to CF Montreal on July 16th.

Since featuring in each of TFC’s matches between Week 24 and Week 30 of the 2022 MLS season, Osorio has only played a total of 18 minutes, with that time on the pitch coming during the Reds’ 4-0 defeat to Orlando City SC on September 17th.

Following his appearance off the bench at Exploria Stadium, Osorio did not travel with his compatriots to Europe for Canada’s September window, which featured friendlies against Qatar and Uruguay. In fact, TFC’s all-time leader in appearances has not played for his national team since the 1-0 defeat to Panama on March 30th.

As he continues to recover from post-concussion syndrome, the midfielder affirmed that he is on the right track in terms of returning to full fitness.

“I will be fine,” said Osorio.

“I’ve seen a good amount of progress the last couple weeks, especially the last week. I’m feeling more myself. I feel like I’m in a really good spot right now.”

The hope is that Osorio will still be able to participate in the Canadian men’s national team’s pre-World Cup camp for MLS players, which will likely be held well before John Herdman names his final 26-man squad.

In addition to his ongoing recovery, Osorio also shed light on his future at Toronto FC, given that he is out of contract at the end of 2022.

Osorio told the media that he has held talks with TFC over a new deal, but that a decision will not be made until after the World Cup.

“We’re working with each other, but I’ve always expressed that I don’t want to make any final decisions until after the World Cup. Should a good opportunity present itself overseas, if it’s the best option, I’ll take it.”

Having spent his entire professional club career in Toronto, crossing the Atlantic to Europe may just be the challenge Osorio needs as he enters his 30s. Yet, the midfielder did not rule out entering free agency and joining another MLS club.

In 23 MLS appearances this year, Osorio scored nine goals (co-team high) and provided six assists (team high). Furthermore, the 2022 campaign has proven to be one of Osorio’s most productive seasons to date.

Despite his uncertain future at Toronto FC, Osorio’s full focus will undoubtedly remain on representing his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the time being.