Loan Watch: Nashville SC to likely turn Jacob Shaffelburg loan into permanent deal

On August 2nd, 2022, Jacob Shaffelburg joined Nashville SC on loan for the rest of the 2022 campaign, with the Western Conference side also being given the option to sign the Nova Scotian permanently ahead of next season.

After scoring two goals in eight MLS regular season appearances since arriving in the Music City, Nashville is now set to acquire him on a permanent basis ahead of next season.

From what Bob Bradley said, sounds like Nashville will make the Shaffelburg loan permanent. #TFCLive — John Molinaro (@JohnMolinaro) October 12, 2022

According to Bob Bradley, talks have taken place with regards to Nashville triggering the buy-option in Shaffelburg’s loan deal.

“I think there are discussions that we believe mean they’re going to pick up the option they had,” said Toronto FC’s head coach.

“He has fit in well with their team.”

In 2022, Shaffelburg made 13 MLS appearances for the Toronto, providing a pair of goal contributions, both in the form of assists. His final match for TFC came on July 16th when he came off the bench in the final minute of the Reds’ 1-0 defeat to CF Montreal at Stade Saputo.

The 22-year-old played predominantly as a left-back under Bob Bradley, but was occasionally used as a winger, Shaffelburg’s natural position.

Following the summer arrivals of both Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, as well as Luca Petrasso’s early season form, Shaffelburg found his first team opportunities increasingly limited. In TFC’s last three matches before his loan move was announced, the Kentville native did not feature.

On his debut for Nashville, Shaffelburg scored his side’s second goal as Gary Smith’s men thumped FC Dallas 4-0 victory at GEODIS Park.

Two games later, the Nova Scotian bagged his second in three games as he found the back of the net against the Colorado Rapids in a 4-1 win for Nashville.

Having featured in each of his new club’s regular season games since his debut, Shaffelburg is now set to make his bow in the MLS Cup Playoffs when Nashville takes on the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park.