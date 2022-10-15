Toronto FC announces year-end roster moves

The highly anticipated end-of-season announcement has arrived, the roster moves following the conclusion of Toronto FC’s 2022 campaign.

NEWS | The club has announced our season-end roster updates ⬇️ — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) October 14, 2022

As confirmed by the club, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg, Doneil Henry, Noble Okello, and Ifunanyachi Achara will not be returning to TFC for the 2023 season.

Bono, Westberg, Henry, and Okello are all out of contract and will not be signing new deals, while Achara had his option for 2023 declined, meaning he will also become a free agent.

Chris Mavinga also had his option for 2023 declined, but discussions are taking place over a possible new deal for the DRC international.

Like Mavinga, Jonathan Osorio is in talks to potentially renew his TFC deal following its expiry. Yet, the midfielder confirmed that no decision will be made on his future until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In spite of several departures, the Reds have exercised the contract option on Themi Antonoglou, who signed a homegrown contract with the club back in May 2022.

Regarding Richie Laryea, his loan deal from Nottingham Forest runs through June 2023, but according to Bob Bradley, TFC is exploring the possibility of re-acquiring the Canadian international on a permanent basis.

In addition, the Reds still have three players out on loan in Jacob Shaffelburg, Auro Jr, and Luke Singh.

Bob Bradley shed some light on Shaffelburg’s future during the Reds’ year-end media availability, with TFC’s head coach hinting that the Western Conference side will likely trigger the option to turn the Nova Scotian’s loan into a permanent deal.

Auro, who spent the entirety of the 2022 season on loan at Santos FC, will have his future decided in the coming weeks. TFC has until the MLS deadline of November 14th to either exercise or decline the option to extend Auro’s deal through 2023.

As for Singh, the Brampton-born Trinidadian looks set to return to the club following his season-long loan with FC Edmonton in the Canadian Premier League. Singh has been named to TFC’s current roster ahead of the 2023 campaign, but the defender could still depart Toronto in the offseason despite being under contract.

Following the roster moves, here is Toronto FC’s current first team squad (as of October 15th, 2022) heading into the 2023 season:

Goalkeepers (1): Greg Ranjitsingh

Defenders (9): Themi Antonoglou, Kadin Chung, Domenico Criscito, Lukas MacNaughton, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Luca Petrasso, Luke Singh, Richie Laryea, Shane O’Neill

Midfielders (4): Michael Bradley, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jayden Nelson, Kosi Thompson

Forwards (7): Ayo Akinola, Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Jesús Jiménez, Deandre Kerr, Hugo Mbongue, Jordan Perruzza