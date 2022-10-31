Scott Kennedy to miss World Cup due to shoulder injury

Canadian men’s national team defender Scott Kennedy will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a shoulder injury sustained during SSV Jahn Regensburg’s 3-0 defeat to Hansa on Saturday, October 29th.

Kennedy was substituted in the seventh minute of the game, much to the dismay of the Canadian men’s national team and their fans.

Jahn head coach Mersad Selimbegovic confirmed that Kennedy is set for “a few months” on the sidelines, ultimately ruling him out of Canada’s World Cup campaign.

The Calgary-born defender has been a staple in the Canadian men’s national team squad since the first round of 2022 World Cup Qualifying. Kennedy has a total of eight senior caps to his name, with his last appearance for Les Rouges coming in the 4-0 win over Jamaica at BMO Field on March 27th, the victory which officially punched Canada’s ticket to Qatar.

Kennedy was set to serve as a back-up option to John Herdman’s three first-choice central defenders Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, and Steven Vitória. His absence from the squad comes as a huge blow to a player who only made his international debut in June 2021.

Following Kennedy’s injury, Derek Cornelius and/or Joel Waterman could find themselves on the plane to Qatar in November.

Herdman will reportedly name his squad for the upcoming training camp in Bahrain on Wednesday, with the final 26-man roster for the tournament in Qatar likely being unveiled in mid-November ahead of Les Rouges’ friendly against Japan.