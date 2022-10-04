Where Are They Now: Toronto FC’s Supporters’ Shield-winning matchday squad

On September 30th, 2017, a hat trick from an unlikely source steered Toronto FC to a 4-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls at BMO Field, the game which ultimately sealed the club’s first ever Supporters’ Shield triumph.

BMO Field was electric as TFC celebrated clinching the second piece of silverware in their historic treble-winning campaign,

Of Greg Vanney’s 18-man squad on the night, four players are still signed to the Reds as of October 4th, 2022, with the rest having departed the club at some point between then and now.

Although the team’s maiden Supporters’ Shield crown was a season-long effort, it was this matchday squad that crossed the finish line and ensured momentum would carry on into the MLS Cup Playoffs.

So, let’s take a look at where these 18 players are now five years after winning the Shield in Toronto.

STARTING XI

Alex Bono

Current Club: Toronto FC

Toronto’s first choice goalkeeper for the majority of the season, Bono’s 2017 campaign between the sticks was undoubtedly his most fruitful since joining the Reds back in 2015.

Bono made 34 appearances during TFC’s Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup-winning year and has remained with the club ever since. The Syracuse native is indeed out of contract at the end of 2022, so fans can expect more clarity on his future in the coming weeks.

Eriq Zavaleta

Current Club: LA Galaxy

Zavaleta made more appearances (36) during the 2017 season than in any other of his seven years with Toronto.

The El Salvador international left TFC at the end of the 2021 season after the club declined to exercise his contract option. Zavelata would then go on to reunite with Vanney in Los Angeles with the LA Galaxy. As of October 4th, 2022, the centre-back has made just eight appearances in all competitions.

Drew Moor

Current Club: Colorado Rapids (retiring at the end of 2022)

Forever a fan favourite amongst the TFC faithful, Moor may have only spent four seasons with the Reds, but was an integral part in the best years the club has seen to date.

The Dallas native made 34 appearances in 2017, including starts in both the win over the Red Bulls and the 2017 MLS Cup Final. Moor’s time in Toronto ended following the 2019 campaign, which then saw him return to the Colorado Rapids on a free transfer. On September 30th, 2022, Moor announced that he would be calling it a career at the end of the season.

Chris Mavinga

Current Club: Toronto FC

What a first season in Toronto it was for Mavinga. Along with three major honours, Mavinga featured 34 times as he quickly won over the fans with his tenacious performances at the back.

Still with the Reds to this day, Mavinga is the first player from a non-CONCACAF nation to make 150 appearances for TFC, a feat he achieved during the 2022 campaign. Like Bono, Mavinga is eligible for free agency at the end of the season, but Toronto does have the option to extend the DRC international’s deal by an additional year.

Nicolas Hasler

Current Club: FC Vaduz

The 2017 season was also Hasler’s first year with the Reds as he scored three goals in 12 appearances during the treble-winning season.

In July 2018, the Liechtenstein international was traded to the Chicago Fire before joining Sporting Kansas City just under a year later. Nine appearances there was then followed by a move to Switzerland with FC Thun. Today, Hasler plays his football at the club where it all began for him, FC Vaduz.

Mark Delgado

Current Club: LA Galaxy

Arguably one of the most consistent players in TFC history, Delgado is still adored by fans in Toronto to this day. His 225 appearances and five major honours have cemented his place in TFC folklore.

The midfielder made 34 appearances in 2017 and remained with the club until January 2022. Despite featuring 37 times in 2021, Delgado was traded to the LA Galaxy to not only reunite with Vanney, but to also return to his home state of California. A regular with the Galaxy, Delgado already made 30+ appearances in 2022 as he, Vanney and co. prepare for the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Michael Bradley

Current Club: Toronto FC

The club’s first ever Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup-winning captain is still going strong in his ninth season with the Reds. Bradley has played in all but 10 minutes of Toronto FC’s 33 MLS games so far in 2022 and is all but set to soon become the second player in history to reach 300 TFC appearances.

Bradley’s contract expires at the end of the 2023 campaign, so he will undoubtedly have his eyes on more silverware in what could be his final season with the Reds.

Victor Vazquez

Current Club: LA Galaxy

The Spaniard’s 80th-minute penalty put TFC 3-2 up against the Red Bulls, with the goal ultimately proving to be the winner on the night.

Vazquez was a key ingredient in Vanney’s recipe for success in 2017 as the Barcelona academy product made 39 appearances for Toronto, scoring 10 goals. Following his departure at the end of the 2018 season, Vazquez spent time with Qatari sides Al-Arabi and Umm Salal, as well as Belgian club Eupen, before joining the LA Galaxy in March 2021.

Justin Morrow

Current Club: Retired

Who would’ve thought Justin Morrow would have been the hat trick on the night where Toronto FC clinched the 2017 MLS Supporters’ Shield?

Playing at left wing-back, Morrow grabbed the game’s opening two goals before sealing his hat trick in the 91st minute, much to the delight of the crowd at BMO Field. The former USA international scored eight league goals in the Reds’ treble-winning campaign, a year which also saw him lift the Gold Cup with the United States.

Morrow finished his playing career with TFC, hanging up his boots following the conclusion of the 2021 season. Despite not being on the pitch, the Cleveland native is still at the club, serving as the team’s technical development manager.

Jozy Altidore

Current Club: Puebla (on loan from New England Revolution)

Altidore’s most prolific MLS campaign in front of goal came in 2017, with the striker bagging 15 goals in 27 league appearances. Heartbreak in 2016 was then followed by Altidore scoring the go-ahead goal in the 2017 MLS Cup Final, a moment he and TFC fans will never forget.

The club’s second all-time top scorer, Altidore’s final season with the Reds was one filled with drama off the field, with the forward only making 19 appearances in all competitions during Chris Armas and Javier Perez’s combined tenures that season.

In February 2022, Altidore was bought out by TFC ahead of a free transfer to the New England Revolution. Yet, after scoring just once in 19 games, the striker was loaned out to Liga MX side Puebla for the remainder of the year.

Tosaint Ricketts

Current Club: Vancouver Whitecaps

With no Sebastian Giovinco in the squad, Ricketts earned the start alongside Altidore and played 75 minutes. He made a total of 26 appearances in 2017, scoring seven goals and getting his hands on all three major pieces of silverware available to the Reds.

Following his release from the club at the end of the 2018 season, Ricketts joined Lithuanian side Sūduva before signing for the Vancouver Whitecaps seven months later. According to the MLSPA, the Edmonton-born forward will be out of contract come the end of the 2022 season, but the Whitecaps do have the option to extend his deal through 2023.

BENCH

Clint Irwin

Current Club: Colorado Rapids

Injury plagued Irwin’s 2017 season, with the goalkeeper making only 10 appearances across all competitions. Bono became Vanney’s first choice for the business end of the campaign as Irwin failed to make a playoff appearance that season.

At the end of 2018, Irwin was traded back to the Colorado Rapids, where he is currently playing second fiddle to William Yarbrough. Irwin is out of contract at the end of 2022, so many will be curious as to what’s next for the 33-year-old shot stopper.

Nick Hagglund

Current Club: FC Cincinnati

A character on and off the pitch, Hagglund may not have featured prominently in 2017, but was no stranger to putting in a shift when called upon.

A total of 15 league appearances in 2017 was followed by 20 in 2018, which would prove to be his last year at the club. In January 2019, Hagglund was traded to his hometown team of FC Cincinnati, where he is hoping to guide his side to their first playoff appearance in franchise history.

Benoît Cheyrou

Current Club: Retired

Toronto FC was Cheyrou’s final club before retiring, and the Frenchman ended his footballing career as a Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup champion in 2017.

The former Marseille midfielder featured 16 times over the course of the 2017 campaign, with 13 of his appearances coming in MLS. Not many players get to end their career as a champion, but the TFC faithful were undoubtedly ecstatic that Cheyrou did.

Jonathan Osorio

Current Club: Toronto FC

Osorio may have only scored two goals in 2017, but his performances in the latter stage of MLS Cup Playoffs were critical to TFC’s success. The Canadian started both legs of the MLS Eastern Conference Final against the Columbus Crew, as well as the MLS Cup Final against the Seattle Sounders.

The club’s all-time leader in appearances has won every domestic honour available and is about to conclude his 10th season with the Reds. The question of whether there will be an 11th remains on everyone’s minds heading into the offseason.

At the end of 2022, Osorio will be out of contract, and with the midfielder hopefully set to represent Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his future may be decided following the tournament in Qatar.

Jordan Hamilton

Current Club: Forge FC

Throughout the 2017 campaign, Hamilton did not feature prominently, making just eight appearances in the regular season. Despite that, he is a Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup winner and had several moments of promise during the year.

His six-year spell with TFC ended in July 2019 after he was traded to the Columbus Crew, where he added another MLS Cup winners’ medal to his collection. In February 2022, Hamilton crossed the Atlantic and signed for Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland Premier Division. Now, the forward is back in Canada with Canadian Premier League side Forge FC.

Steven Beitashour

Current Club: Colorado Rapids

The treble-winning season was Beitashour’s second and final year with the Reds, with the former Iran international making 30 appearances in all competitions en route to winning the three major domestic honours available to TFC.

In early 2018, Beitashour signed for LAFC ahead of their inaugural MLS campaign and lasted two years in California before joining the Colorado Rapids in September 2020.

Raheem Edwards

Current Club: LA Galaxy

A budding youngster at the time, Edwards was still able to make 25 appearances in all competitions in 2017. Like Beitashour, the treble-winning year was Edwards’ last at the club.

Three days after TFC’s 2017 MLS Cup Final victory, the Toronto native was selected by LAFC in the 2017 MLS Expansion Draft, but was then immediately traded to CF Montreal (Montreal Impact). Edwards’ spell with Le CFMTL was brief, as he was traded yet again in July 2018, this time to the Chicago Fire.

Stints at Minnesota United and LAFC were then followed by what many consider to be a career-changing move to the LA Galaxy, where Edwards has emerged as one of the most exciting full-backs in the league.