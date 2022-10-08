Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 38 —Toronto FC @ Philadelphia Union

Conceding in the final 5’ and spoiling the home finale wasn’t on many of our scorecards last week, but a few players did benefit from the Miami win, and a few more from Pozeulo staying off the sheet.

Footy Wolverine Go Blue’s heads into the final match with a 6 point lead. We’ll see how things shake out in Philadelphia on Sunday.

It’s both Decision Day for MLS and for WTR PL!!

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

How many shots on target will TFC manage (according to MLS website).

Exact # = 5 bonus points.

If your guess is off by 1 (above or below) = 4 bonus points

If your guess is off by 2 (above or below) = 3 bonus points

If your guess is off by 3 (above or below) = 2 bonus points

If your guess is off by 4 (above or below) = 1 bonus point.

Good luck everybody!!

Come on you Reds!