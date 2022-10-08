 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 38 —Toronto FC @ Philadelphia Union

Guess Sunday’s final score before the 2:30 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Martyn Bailey
/ new
Graphics: JPN

Conceding in the final 5’ and spoiling the home finale wasn’t on many of our scorecards last week, but a few players did benefit from the Miami win, and a few more from Pozeulo staying off the sheet.

Footy Wolverine Go Blue’s heads into the final match with a 6 point lead. We’ll see how things shake out in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Graphics: JPN

It’s both Decision Day for MLS and for WTR PL!!

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

How many shots on target will TFC manage (according to MLS website).

Exact # = 5 bonus points.

If your guess is off by 1 (above or below) = 4 bonus points

If your guess is off by 2 (above or below) = 3 bonus points

If your guess is off by 3 (above or below) = 2 bonus points

If your guess is off by 4 (above or below) = 1 bonus point.

Good luck everybody!!

Come on you Reds!

More From Waking The Red

Loading comments...