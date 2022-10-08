Preview: Toronto FC ends season away to Philadelphia Union

Well, here we are, the final matchday of Toronto FC’s 2022 season.

It may be Decision Day for several other MLS clubs, but for the Reds, they travel to Subaru Park looking to snap a four-game losing streak and end their tumultuous season in the win column.

Kickoff in Chester is set for 2:30 pm EST on Sunday, October 9th, with the game available to watch on TSN.

Bob Bradley and co. are now 90 minutes away from putting this season behind them and beginning work ahead of the 2023 campaign, where expectations will arguably be higher than ever.

Despite a promising run of 11 points from five games between Week 22 and Week 26, TFC has since recorded just four points from a possible 21. That dreadful run saw their playoff hopes end in Week 32 following a thumping 4-0 defeat to Orlando City SC.

The club’s morale then took another hit after the international break as the Reds fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss to Inter Miami in their final outing at BMO Field in 2022. Toronto must now face a Philadelphia Union squad that has their sights firmly set on clinching first place in the Eastern Conference ahead of CF Montreal.

In a rare circumstance, Montreal and their fans will be supporting TFC on Decision Day, as a loss for the Union and a CFMTL victory over Inter Miami would see Wilfried Nancy’s side finish atop the Eastern Conference.

On the injury front for the Reds, Lorenzo Insigne, Domenico Criscito, and Kosi Thompson have all been ruled out through injury, while Federico Bernardeschi is currently questionable due to a lower body issue.

In addition, Jonathan Osorio will remain sidelined as he continues to recover from what he calls a “neurological dysfunction.” His absence was expected, with Bob Bradley saying that the club is doing everything they can to ensure Osorio will be ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Richie Laryea is also unavailable for selection through suspension (yellow card accumulation). As a result, Laryea’s next competitive outing will be with the Canadian men’s national team, most likely in their friendly against Japan.

The final Toronto FC player availability report of 2022:



Domenico Criscito (Out)

Lorenzo Insigne (Out)

Jonathan Osorio (Out)

Kosi Thompson (Out)

Federico Bernardeschi (Questionable)

Richie Laryea (Suspended)#TFCLive | #PHIvTOR — Anthony Khoury (@AnthonyKhoury4) October 8, 2022

TFC’s extensive list of absentees could provide the likes of Luca Petrasso, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, and Ifunanyachi Achara with the opportunity to play significant minutes on Sunday.

As for Philadelphia, left-back Kai Wagner will miss out due to suspension following his red card against Charlotte FC on October 1st. The Union’s only injury concern is with Alejandro Bedoya, who is questionable due to a hip flexor strain.

Jim Curtin’s men have yet to lose at home in MLS this season and are also currently on an eight-game win streak at Subaru Park. In 2022, one of Philadelphia’s five total league defeats came against Toronto FC back in Week 7, where the Reds’ 2-1 victory at BMO Field condemned the visitors to their first loss of the campaign.

Seeing where TFC are now, that victory feels like an eternity ago. Moreover, a depleted Toronto squad will look to salvage something against a team looking to seal the Eastern Conference crown on home soil.

Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Harriel, Elliott, Glesnes, Real; Flach, Martinez, Sullivan; Gazdag; Uhre, Carranza

Toronto FC: Westberg; Marshall-Rutty, O’Neill, Mavinga, Petrasso; Bradley, Kaye, Kerr; Nelson, Jiménez, Achara

Match Details

Opponent: Philadelphia Union

Kickoff time: 2:30 pm EST

Watch: TSN

Stadium: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania