Domenico Criscito announces retirement

Domenico Criscito announced his retirement on Tuesday, bringing an end to an almost two decade-long career.

Criscito and Toronto FC agreed to terminate the defender’s contract, with the Italian deciding to conclude his playing days.

“Thank you very much, Toronto FC, for these six beautiful months. My family and I enjoyed our time in this incredible city, and we felt a part of this great family from day one,” Criscito said in a press release.

“It is time for me to go home and evaluate what I will do for my future. Thank you and All For One.”

Murmurs of a possible Mimmo retirement came to the light in the first week of November with Michael Singh of The Parleh reporting that the 35-year-old might not have “fully bought into the project in Toronto.”

With Crisicito’s contract running through 2023, his decision to call it a career might surprise supporters who expected him to play a full season with compatriots Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

The Neapolitan made his professional debut in 2003 for Genoa, the club he would end up making 274 appearances for.

Criscito temporarily left his homeland when he moved to Zenit Saint Petersburg of the Russian Premier League in July 2011, winning two league titles in seven seasons spent in Northwestern Russia.

Returning to Italy in 2018, Crisicito would go on to make 109 more appearances for Genoa, leaving the club in July 2022 after a 2021-22 campaign which ended in relegation for the nine-time Serie A champions.

Internationally, Criscito earned 26 caps for his native Italy, notably making three appearances in the group stage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. His final appearance for the Azzurri came in a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in October 2018.

Crisicito was officially announced as a Toronto FC player on June 29th, 2022. He made his debut in a 2-2 draw with San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Field on July 9th.

Operating largely as a left back, Criscito scored one goal in 16 appearances as a Red. He scored his lone TFC goal in style, striking home a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw against New England Revolution. The volley earned Crisicito the MLS Week 26 Goal of the Week.

Criscito would make his final appearance for Toronto FC on September 30th, playing the full 90’ in a 1-0 loss at home to Inter Miami.

Following Crisicito’s retirement and Luca Petrasso’s trade to Orlando City, only seven defenders remain on the Toronto FC roster heading into 2023.

Happy trails, Mimmo!