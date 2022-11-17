Tomas Romero selected by Toronto FC in MLS Re-Entry Draft

Toronto FC has added a new goalkeeper to their ranks, with the Reds selecting American-born El Salvador international Tomas Romero in Stage 1 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

Romero becomes TFC’s first new arrival following the conclusion of the 2022 season just over a month ago. Moreover, Bob Bradley will reunite with Romero as it was the current TFC head coach who gave the young goalkeeper his professional debut back in 2021.

Having had his contract option declined by LAFC, Romero entered the MLS Re-Entry Draft due to his age (21) and one year’s worth of experience in the league. Given the contract option Romero had at LAFC, that option will now be exercised by TFC.

“We are excited to welcome Tomás to Toronto FC,” said Bradley.

“Mike Sorber and I had the opportunity to work with him in Los Angeles in 2021 and we are looking forward to bringing him into camp and continuing that work.”

Before signing his first professional contract with LAFC in February 2021, Romero played in the USL Championship with Bethlehem Steel (now Philadelphia Union 2).

The New Jersey-born youngster made 18 appearances in his rookie MLS campaign, but in 2022, he failed to make a single appearance for the newly crowned MLS Cup champions.

On the international stage, Romero has featured five times for the El Salvadorian national team, earning his first cap in a 1-1 draw with Ecuador on November 5th, 2021.

His fifth and most recent appearance for La Selecta actually came on the day he was announced as a Toronto FC player, with Romero playing 45 minutes in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Nicaragua on November 17th, 2022.

Romero may be a budding, young goalkeeper with a point to prove, but the TFC faithful must feel that the arrival of an established veteran is indeed on the horizon.