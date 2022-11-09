Luca Petrasso traded to Orlando City SC

Toronto FC has traded Luca Petrasso to Orlando City SC in exchange for a guaranteed $300,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and additional $50,000 in 2024 and $50,000 in 2025 GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met.

The deal serves as the Reds’ first piece of official business since their roster moves were announced in mid-October.

Petrasso becomes the sixth player to leave Toronto following the 2022 season after Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg, Doneil Henry, Noble Okello, and Ifunanyachi Achara were all released by the club.

The youngster signed his first senior TFC contract ahead of the 2022 campaign, putting pen to paper on a deal through 2023. In his lone season with the first-team, Petrasso made 27 appearances in all competitions while getting his hands on one piece of silverware, the 2020 Canadian Championship.

Deployed primarily at left-back under Bob Bradley, Petrasso played in 21 consecutive MLS games from Week 2 to Week 22. In a total of 23 league appearances, the Toronto native provided four assists and was one of the Reds’ few promising performers during the first half of the season.

Between Week 23 and Week 34, the left-back featured just twice, a possible sign that his opportunities were set to become increasingly limited in 2023.

Petrasso will now have his sights set on showing his worth with Orlando City, who will be taking part in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League.

Still just 22 years of age, the future does indeed remain bright for the Toronto FC academy product.