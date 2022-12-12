Minnesota United acquires Doneil Henry off waivers

MLS Western Conference side Minnesota United has announced the acquisition of Doneil Henry off waivers.

NEWS: We have acquired Canadian international defender Doneil Henry off waivers.



Details

The Canadian international, who was Toronto FC’s first-ever Homegrown Player signing back in 2010, was released by the club at the end of their 2022 campaign following the expiry of the short-term deal he signed this past summer.

Thus, Henry was on MLS’s end-of-year waivers list, which consists of players whose options are not exercised, who are not subject to first right of refusal, and who are not eligible for Free Agency or the Re-Entry Draft.

The Loons become Henry’s third different MLS club in the space of a year after he joined LAFC in February 2022, and TFC in July 2022.

During his brief second spell in Toronto, Henry featured eight times in all competitions. In the 4-2 defeat to Atlanta United on September 10th, the defender made his 100th appearance for the Reds, becoming the 15th player in TFC history to join the century club in games played.

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 29-year-old picked up an injury that ultimately ruled him out of the tournament. Yet, Henry was still present in Qatar alongside his compatriots, showcasing just how important he remains to the men’s national team program.

Speaking of Canada, Henry now is set to link-up with his international teammate and fellow GTA native Dayne St. Clair in Minnesota. St. Clair made 33 appearances for the Loons during his most stellar season to date. The goalkeeper was also named an MLS All-Star, as well as the MLS All-Star Game MVP.

With Henry looking to get his club career back on track, a move to Minnesota, who reached the first round of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, could not have come at a better time for the Brampton-born defender.