Jonathan Osorio re-signs with Toronto FC

Ladies and gentlemen, Oso’s here to stay.

Following quite some uncertainty regarding his future, Jonathan Osorio has re-signed with Toronto FC, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract with a 2026 option using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

“Jonathan represents the club and the city, and we are proud to have one of the top Canadian players on our side,” said TFC President Bill Manning.

“He is a true professional and a real competitor who wants to strive every year for trophies. His passion and love for Toronto FC represent what we are as a club, and we know he will contribute to further success.”

Osorio’s previous deal with the Reds expired at the end of the 2022 campaign. Ahead of the offseason, the midfielder publicly stated that no decision would be made on his future until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite several reports linking Osorio to a move to Europe, the 30-year-old has opted to remain in Toronto and will undoubtedly continue to play a key role in Bob Bradley’s ongoing rebuild at the club.

“I have enjoyed working with Jonathan this past season, and I’m excited to know he’s returning to the club for the long-term,” said Bob Bradley.

“Everyone knows what Jonathan has done for the club. He has established himself as a leader on and off the field. His work ethic and commitment to the club are important to us moving forward.”

In 23 MLS appearances in 2022, Osorio scored nine goals (co-team high) and provided six assists (team high), marking one of his most productive seasons to date.

Yet, in mid-September, the Canadian international revealed that he began noticing concussion symptoms after taking an elbow to the left side of his head against the Chicago Fire on July 13th.

His worsening condition resulted in him playing a mere 18 minutes in TFC’s final seven games of the 2022 MLS season.

Since returning to full fitness prior to the World Cup, Osorio featured in both of Canada’s pre-tournament friendlies against Bahrain and Japan respectively, before playing in each of Les Rouges’ three group stage matches in Qatar. Two substitute appearances against Belgium and Croatia was followed by a start against Morocco, where Osorio played 66 minutes.

With 2023 just around the corner, Osorio will now have his sights set on playing a pivotal role in helping Toronto FC re-establish itself as a powerhouse in MLS.

“Ten years ago, my dream was to play for this club. Today, my dream is to make history with Toronto FC and take the club back to where it belongs,” said Osorio.

“This club and city mean everything to me. I am excited to continue to play in the biggest games at BMO Field in front of our fans and compete to be successful and win trophies every year.”