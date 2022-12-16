Víctor Vázquez returns for second stint with Toronto FC

It was only a matter of time before Toronto FC officially announced the return of VV.

Following several weeks of negotiations, Víctor Vázquez is a TFC player once again, with the Spaniard putting pen to paper on a deal through 2023, with an option for 2024.

“We are excited to have a player like Victor join the team and reinforce our midfield depth,” said head coach Bob Bradley.

“He is a talented player with a great understanding of the game, an excellent passer and brings experience and creativity to our midfield.”

Back on November 22nd, the Reds selected Vázquez in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft, which then allowed Toronto to begin contract negotiations with him and his team. Vázquez was eligible for the Re-Entry Draft after his former club, the LA Galaxy, decided against exercising his contract option.

The Spaniard becomes TFC’s second new arrival this offseason, joining goalkeeper Tomas Romero, who was picked up by the Reds in Stage 1 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

As the TFC faithful will most definitely remember, Vázquez was one of Toronto’s most influential players during his first stint at the club. Having joined the Reds from Cruz Azul back in 2017, VV helped steer Toronto to a historic treble-winning season, where he most notably bagged the second goal in the unforgettable 2-0 MLS Cup Final victory over the Seattle Sounders in December 2017.

During his first spell in Toronto, the La Masia academy product made 65 appearances in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 28 assists.

“I am so happy to be back home,” said Vázquez on his return to the club.

“I cannot wait to see you all again and play in front of you on those special nights at BMO Field. We will have fun and bring the club back to the greatest, where it belongs.”

In 2022, Vázquez scored two goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for the LA Galaxy as Greg Vanney’s side reached the Western Conference Semifinals.

Vázquez turns 36 on January 20th, but there’s no denying that his experience, leadership and football IQ will help bolster this improving TFC squad ahead of the 2023 MLS season.