MLS releases 2023 regular season schedule

Major League Soccer released its 2023 regular season schedule on Tuesday.

Toronto FC will take the field for the first time in the new year at Audi Field, facing D.C. United on the road on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Long-time TFC keeper Alex Bono may get an early opportunity to play against some old friends if he starts the match between the sticks for Wayne Rooney’s side.

The Reds will return to BMO Field for their home-opener on Saturday, March 11 against the Columbus Crew.

✍️ Mark it down, the 2023 @MLS Schedule is here.



Watch every match on @AppleTV MLS Season Pass. No blackouts. No restrictions. — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) December 20, 2022

The first 401 Derby of the year falls on Saturday, May 13 in Montreal, with the home fixture scheduled for Sunday, August 20.

TFC will play two teams for the first time in 2023; Bob Bradley’s squad play one of their four Western Conference road games away to Austin FC on Saturday, May 20, before welcoming the brand new St. Louis City SC to Toronto for the first time on Saturday, July 8.

Jacob Shaffelburg will return to BMO Field wearing the yellow of Nashville SC on Tuesday, June 20.

The MLS season will be put on hold between July 21 - August 19 for the expanded 2023 Leagues Cup, with TFC returning to regular season action against rivals CF Montréal on Sunday, August 20.

The Reds will hope to enact some revenge for the 2022 Canadian Championship Final when they meet the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, September 16 at BMO Field in the only scheduled meeting between the sides.

Toronto will wrap up their campaign at home on Saturday, October 21 in a ‘Decision Day’ clash against Luca Petrasso and Orlando City.

26 of TFC’s 34 matches are scheduled on Saturdays, with six more on Wednesdays, and one each on Sunday and Tuesday.

If you want to keep up with all of the action, you will have to purchase an MLS Season Pass.

TSN and RDS will televise some TFC matches, but their broadcast schedules for the 2023 regular season has not yet been released. They are set to air at least one match per week featuring a Canadian team.

Toronto FC’s full 2023 regular season can be found here.