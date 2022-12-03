Report: Toronto FC one of several MLS clubs interested in Bryan Reynolds

According to Calciomercato, Toronto FC is one of several MLS clubs interested in 21-year-old American right-back Bryan Reynolds. The former FC Dallas man is currently on loan at Belgian side Westerlo from AS Roma.

The Italian outlet’s report states that TFC, Dallas, Real Salt Lake, New York City FC, and the Chicago Fire are all keeping tabs on the youngster amid a possible return to MLS.

Reynolds burst onto the scene with Dallas after making his senior debut in May 2019. Following an impressive 2020 campaign, the American signed for Serie A giants Roma on a six-month loan with an obligation to make the move permanent.

Yet, limited opportunities in the Italian capital saw the right-back join Belgian side Kortrijk in January 2022 on a six-month loan. Nine appearances there was then followed by a season-long loan to fellow Jupiler Pro League club Westerlo for the 2022-23 season.

As of December 3rd, 2022, Reynolds has made 15 appearances for Westerlo in all competitions, scoring once and assisting three times.

The 21-year-old also has two United States men’s national team caps to his name, with his international debut coming back in March 2021 during a friendly against Northern Ireland.

On the right-back front, Toronto currently has Richie Laryea, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Kosi Thompson, and Kadin Chung as viable options in that role. With the long-term futures of Laryea and Marshall-Rutty still up in the air, the Reds may indeed be in the market for a replacement.

Although a right-back is not at the very top of the Reds’ shopping list this offseason, Reynolds’ experience in MLS and in Europe could make him an exciting addition to Toronto FC’s roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.