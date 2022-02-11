TORONTO, Canada—It was just a matter of time.

Early Friday morning, Jozy Altidore took to his Instagram to say goodbye to the city he’s called home for the past seven years.

Jozy Altidore says goodbye to Toronto FC on Instagram pic.twitter.com/YpmOk6kxBJ — Michael Singh (@MichaelSingh94) February 11, 2022

“Thank you Toronto and all the fans for a wonderful 7 years,” wrote Altidore. “To all the staff and my teammates throughout this time, THANK YOU!! Toronto will always be home. Thank you MLSE and Larry+Judy Tanenbaum for all of your support over the years. See you soon and all the best in the future.”

The news comes as little surprise as new Toronto FC head coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley told media earlier this week that an announcement on Altidore’s future was expected soon.

“That discussion started long before I arrived,” said Bradley. “It’s still being handled at different levels of the organization and of the league and I would expect some type of announcement shortly. As you know there’s been all sorts of speculation and now we just wait to get some final details.”

Altidore is expected to be bought out by the Reds where he will reportedly join last year’s Supporters’ Shield winners New England Revolution on a three-year TAM contract.

There are reports from credible sources that Altidore’s contract runs through 2023, however, according to Toronto FC’s press release when Jozy re-signed, he had one year remaining on his DP deal.

An official announcement from the club, as Bradley said, is expected shortly.

The 32-year-old striker finishes his Toronto FC career second all-time on the club’s goal-scoring list with 79 to his name — five back of Sebastian Giovinco.

The New England Revolution play at BMO Field on August 17, 2022, where Altidore is expected to receive a tribute from the TFC faithful worthy of a club legend.

Thank you for everything Jozy, and best of luck.