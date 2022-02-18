Janine Beckie’s wonderstrike helps Canada salvage draw vs. England

The Canadian women’s national team began their 2022 international season on Thursday afternoon, drawing hosts England 1-1 at the Arnold Clark Cup.

The home side opened the scoring for England in the first half through Millie Bright’s impressive volley before Janine Beckie scored a stunner herself in the 55th minute, equalizing with a left-footed rocket from outside the box.

“We were miles better in the second half and the players were resilient right to the end and we were creating chances,” said Bev Priestman, Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team Head Coach in a press release. “When we got in behind them and used our strengths, we were better. We learned lessons in the first half and we can now take that momentum from the second half into our next match against Germany.”

“We took a lot of steps forward as a team and we can be really proud of the performance,” added Beckie. “Any time that I can score for the country and contribute to the performance, it’s something I like to do. It was a great build up on the left side and then you see what happens when we have patience and we bring it around. Jordyn (Huitema) made a great pass in to me, then I wanted to take my touch on the outside, I took a poor first touch, but then came on the inside and I’m pretty pleased with that goal.”

The Canada draw leaves all four nations — Canada, England, Germany and Spain — tied on one point each with one goal scored through the first slate of games.

Goals

22’ | ENG - Millie Bright

55’ | CAN - Janine Beckie

Three Things

Big Picture: Canada were playing their first match in months and it showed early on. However, as the game wore on, the defending Olympic Champions grew into the match and more than held their own against a strong English side. They’ll look to build off the opening game against another strong opponent in Germany on Sunday.

Moment of the Match: Janine Beckie’s wonder strike may just be the goal of the year for Canada — and it happened in the first match. You won’t find many better than that.

Janine Beckie with the pic.twitter.com/75GGV0qNyT — Michael Singh (@MichaelSingh94) February 17, 2022

Player of the Match: Kadeisha Buchanan. Had it not been for the trusty centre back, Canada may have been down by a lot more in this one. The Brampton, Ontario native had several key blocks in the first half giving the Canadians a chance in the second half.

UP NEXT: Canada vs. Germany | Sunday, Feb. 20th | 3:15 pm ET | TSN