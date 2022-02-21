LIVE at 12:15 pm ET: Epi. 81—Waking the Red Weekly: CanWNT at the Arnold Clark Cup and Toronto FC kick off the 2022 MLS season vs. FC Dallas

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly podcast presented by Footy Talks Live!

Hosts Mitchell Tierney, Michael Singh, and Jeffrey P. Nesker are pleased to be joined by Canadian soccer Hall of Famer Amy Walsh to discuss the Canadian women’s national team’s play at the Arnold Clark Cup so far. Also, Amy is a sideline reporter for CF Montreal, so we’ll be sure to get her thoughts on how our rivals are shaping up heading into the new season — and much more.

Plus, the crew will preview Toronto FC’s season-opener this weekend against FC Dallas.

You can watch the live show on the Waking the Red Facebook page, Twitter Periscope, and YouTube channel. Come ready to ask questions as we’ll try and get to as many as we can on this week’s show!

Afterwards, the show will be made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get your podcast fix. If you enjoy, please like, rate, and subscribe!