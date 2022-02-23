Toronto FC Sign Defender Kadin Chung

TORONTO, Canada - Toronto FC announced the signing of defender Kadin Chung today, which will add more depth to the right back position.

Chung, 23, has been training with the team in preseason games since the start of the month after playing for Pacific FC for three seasons.

Chung’s contract is believed to be through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025.

“Kadin has had a good preseason and has earned a spot on our roster,” said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley. “He’s coming off a very good season in the CPL with Pacific FC and we think Kadin is going to continue to improve and give us some depth at the right back position.”

Chung has made 63 appearances for Pacific FC (Canadian Championship and CPL) registering two goals and five assists. During the 2021 season, Chung scored one goal and added two assists in 29 appearances as a key member of the team that captured the club’s first ever CPL title.

Chung grew up in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia and began playing soccer with Coquitlam Metro Ford SC at the age of six. He later joined the Vancouver Whitecaps Residency Program in September 2011, making several appearances with their U-16 and U-18 teams. He then began playing with Whitecaps FC II from 2015-2017.

In 2018, Chung was the first ever signee of newly announced CPL team Pacific FC.

Chung was a regular starter in the right back position for three seasons with Pacific FC before being offered to train with Toronto FC ahead of the 2022 season.

Chung joins former Pacific FC defender Lukas MacNaughton (Toronto FC) and Joel Waterman (CF Montreal) as the only two CPL to MLS moves thus far.